Native Grill & Wings Serves Up Summer with Bold New Flavors

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES — Native Grill & Wings is kicking off summer with a crave-worthy menu lineup, highlighting all-new flavors crafted just for the season. Now available through Aug. 3 at participating locations, guests can enjoy a sizzling selection of seasonal dishes and drinks that perfectly complement every summer celebration.

Spice up your summer at Native Grill & Wings with the Mexican Street Corn Dip – made with roasted corn, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, red onion, tomato, Cotija, cilantro, lime juice and served with tortilla chips – and the Mexican Street Corn Flatbread, loaded with the same street-style toppings and finished with a sour cream drizzle. Guests can also get their hands on the Bavarian Pretzel Sticks – jumbo soft pretzel sticks paired with house-made mustard sauce and beer cheese dip.

For even more flavor, try Native Grill & Wings’ Medium Lemon Pepper Wing Sauce, a complimentary balance of zesty citrus flavor, available for bone-in or boneless wings, and Native’s classic Chicken Strippers. Or, take it up a notch and try the Hot Lemon Pepper Sauce for an added kick! The polished sports grill is also highlighting several cocktail and mocktail favorites, including the Spiked Blueberry Lemonade, Spiked Prickly Pear Lemonade, Prickly Pear Lemonade Mocktail and Blueberry Lemonade Mocktail, ideal for sipping into summer.

SOURCE FAT Brands

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.