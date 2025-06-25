The Dog Stop Announces New Location in Harrisburg Led by Passionate Husband-and-Wife Duo

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Dog Stop is continuing its growth across its inaugural state with the upcoming opening of a brand-new franchise location in Harrisburg. Located at 4211 E. Park Circle, Harrisburg, PA 17111, the facility is set to open in early July. A grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, August 16, featuring food trucks, a ribbon cutting ceremony with the local chamber of commerce, kid-friendly games, and goodie bags for dogs.

Behind the Harrisburg location are husband-and-wife team David and Shawn Kohn. David, a longtime hospitality professional with more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant and casino industries, began his career with Caesars in Atlantic City before moving into full-service restaurants like Glory Days Grill. Initially considering restaurant ownership as his next venture, David discovered The Dog Stop and was intrigued by its potential. It was Shawn—who has worked in human resources in the gaming industry for 17 years and has a lifelong love for dogs—who was truly inspired by the brand’s mission and encouraged her husband to pursue it.

“I’ve always wanted to work for myself, and I knew I wanted to be part of something emerging that had strong values and leadership,” said David. “Shawn and I instantly connected with the mission of The Dog Stop. Her vision and our passion for animals made this an easy decision for both of us. We’re excited to bring high-quality pet care to Harrisburg and build something meaningful, together.”

As devoted dog lovers, David and Shawn have three rescue dogs of their own—Gus, Annie, and Louie—each with a story of resilience, having overcome abuse and medical challenges. Now, they’re bringing that same love and care to local pet parents with a facility that will employ 20–25 people and offer the full suite of services that make The Dog Stop a favorite among dog owners across the country. The one-stop-shop model includes holistic retail, luxury boarding accommodations, an interactive and social daycare experience, spa-like grooming, and more.

“The Dog Stop was founded by dog people, for dog people, and David and Shawn are the perfect example of that,” said Jesse Coslov, CEO and Co-Founder of The Dog Stop. “Their combined experience, passion, and dedication to delivering exceptional care make them a fantastic addition to our franchise family.”

Owned and operated by dog people since 2009, The Dog Stop franchise has built a reputation as a leader in comprehensive pet care, with expert staff trained in dog behavior, grooming, and nutrition. Every product in its retail section is carefully selected to ensure quality, and every service is tailored to meet the unique needs of each dog.

