Toastique Expands in Pennsylvania With Grand Opening in Newtown Square on July 19

June 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - Toastique will debut in Newtown Square, with its first area location in Ellis Preserve on Saturday, July 19th, at 8 AM. Located at 108 Squire Dr, Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will reward the first 100 guests in line with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via their Toastique loyalty account.

Toastique Newtown Square will be led by local entrepreneurs Andrea and David Rea, who are passionate about bringing healthy, accessible dining options to their community. Drawn to Toastique’s commitment to fresh, nutritious, and beautifully crafted food, the Reas saw the concept as the perfect fit for Newtown Square’s growing demand for convenient, wellness-driven food options. Their decision was inspired by a desire to introduce a fast-casual concept that offers fresh, high-quality grab-and-go options without sacrificing flavor or nutritional value. Strategically located in a dynamic, mixed-use development that includes offices, restaurants, and upscale apartments, Toastique’s Newtown Square location is set to become a go-to destination for busy professionals, local residents, and health-conscious diners. Andrea and David are excited to create a vibrant space where community and wellness intersect—and where guests can fuel their day with everything from gourmet toasts, protein waffles and smoothie bowls to fresh-pressed juices and specialty coffee.

“From the moment we discovered Toastique, we knew it was something special,” said Andrea Rea, local franchisee and co-owner of the Newtown Square location. “As busy parents and professionals, we were drawn to the brand’s focus on fresh, wholesome ingredients and its ability to deliver both quality and convenience. We’re so excited to bring this concept to Newtown Square—not only because we believe in the product, but because we truly believe it will elevate the healthy dining options in our community. We can’t wait to welcome our neighbors in and share what makes Toastique such a standout experience.”

Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the PB Crunch Toast (house-made honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle and mint on walnut raisin toast), Smoked Salmon Toast (smoked pastrami salmon, herbed cream cheese spread, arugula, pickled onion, cucumber, capers, toasty seasoning, microgreens and a lemon twist on sourdough toast), and Tuscan Tuna Toast (tuna dressed with sundried tomatoes, capers, scallions, herb vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, kalamata olives, tomato, bibb lettuce, and lemon on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular Matcha Bowl (blend of spinach, kale, matcha, banana, mango, hemp seed, flax seed, and coconut water topped with pineapple, strawberry, dates, cacao nibs, mint, and a drizzle of honey). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine Smoothie (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime, and coconut water). Toastique offers a variety of coffee options such as a Nitro Cold Brew, Macchiato, and Iced Collagen Lattes. The brand is also known for its cold-pressed juices, made on-site each morning with fresh ingredients, with no added sugars or preservatives; popular juices include the Balance Cold-Pressed Juice (celery, cucumber, apple, kale, romaine, spinach, parsley, lemon and ginger) and Radiance Cold-Pressed Juice (grapefruit, orange, blood orange, pineapple and basil).

SOURCE Toastique

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.