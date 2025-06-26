Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties Opens New Office in Monterey, California

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties announced today the opening of a new office in Monterey, creating a combined service area of 175 miles along California’s Coast.

Located at 118 Webster Street in Monterey, the firm opened with 15 affiliated real estate professionals experienced in serving Monterey County including Carmel, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Aromas, Elkhorn, Moss Landing, Marina, Seaside, Castroville and Prunedale to name a few of the areas unique communities.

This marks the fourth expansion for the firm since joining the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network in 2016 and brings the company’s office count to six and its agent count to 135. A top-performing company in the brand, the firm is led by broker/owner Gavin Payne, who is widely respected for his strong leadership, dedicated broker support and agent growth.

Payne is also a graduate of Ascend: The Executive Leadership ExperienceSM, a one-year leadership program offered by BHGRE’s parent company Anywhere. Ascend is designed to provide rising leaders with the skillset and tools to help shape the future of the industry.

“Opening an office in Monterey is yet another exciting development for the company that adds to our tremendous momentum as we continue building market share and strive to achieve our goal of becoming the largest producing brokerage on the Central Coast,” said Payne.

“But I want to be clear that the success of the firm comes down to the success of our affiliated agents,” he continued. “As a non-competing broker, I am able to focus 100% of my attention on building true partnerships with my agents. As their dedicated mentor, I am committed to their continued success. Today, my entire business model, from daily tasks to long-term goals, is defined by one thing — agent success.”

Growth plans for the Monterey office include increasing agent productivity with the firm’s proven professional development program and attracting full-time, growth-minded real estate professionals – both new and experienced agents – to the firm. As the agent roster expands, the office will be even better positioned to serve clients across the Monterey Peninsula including Carmel by the Sea, Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove, Seaside and Marina.

Payne’s focus on professional development is widely known; the newly affiliated agents will have access to many business-building resources in Be Better University®, the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform.

