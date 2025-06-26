Currito Named to 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // Cincinnati, OH – Currito is thrilled to announce their recognition on the 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers List. Ranking on the influential list, this accomplishment signifies Currito’s growth, momentum, and innovation as they bring their fresh, globally-inspired meals to more communities nationwide.

Currito stood out for its strong leadership, operational excellence, strong consumer demand, and proven franchise model that fueled their growth over the past year.

“This recognition of our momentum is a result of staying true to our mission,” said Joe Lanni, co-founder of Currito. “Currito is all about providing real and delicious food options to our communities, while prioritizing and empowering our franchise partners to help them achieve long-term success.”

The annual Movers & Shakers list spotlights brands that best champion the agility, innovation, and creative spirit that often define emerging restaurants in the fast-casual space. Selected through a mix of expert panel evaluations and data-driven analysis from the newly launched Fast Casual Index, the 2025 list reflects the brands shaping the future of the category. By tracking key metrics across nominated brands, including menu pricing, location footprint and growth trajectory, reputation and customer sentiment, sales volume and growth, and more, the Index provided the judges with real and objective data to assist in the selection process.

“It’s an incredible honor to be included on this list alongside so many brands innovating the fast casual segment,” said John Lanni, co-founder of Currito. “We look forward to continuing to impact our industry, and bringing Currito across the country.”

Founded in 2005 by brothers Joe and John Lanni, Currito was created to bring fresh, globally inspired meals to the fast-casual space. Using nutritious, locally sourced ingredients, the brand appeals to consumers seeking delicious, healthy options. With a deep-rooted food industry background, the Lanni brothers drew inspiration from their father, Nick Lanni, who founded and grew the Great Steak and Potato Company to over 250 locations. They have since built the Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which includes several successful concepts alongside Currito.

