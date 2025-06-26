Fundraising University Celebrates Momentum with Seven New Territories

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // Gilbert, AZ – Fundraising University is marking the first half of 2025 with franchise development and expansion.

So far this year, Fundraising University has added new territories, continuing to expand its reach by welcoming new franchisees and supporting existing franchise owners with their expansion plans. The brand’s mission-driven business model continues to resonate with educators, coaches, and entrepreneurs passionate about supporting youth sports and extracurricular activities.

Recent franchise development highlights include:

Ernie Stark – new franchisee to Pennsylvania

Charlie & Margaret Overby – new franchisee to North Carolina

Chuck Kotsilidis – new franchisee with 3 territories in Michigan

Brian Hefferan – new franchisee with 8 territories in New Jersey

Additional growth in Houston, Colorado, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arizona, and many other states.

So far in 2025, Fundraising University has raised over $7.5M in local communities across the country to support youth sports and extracurricular teams. Their unique and streamlined fundraising experience allows schools nationwide, from Indiana and Arizona to Louisiana and everywhere in between, to help schools raise funds that break system-wide records. As such, Fundraising University is quickly becoming the industry leader for reliable and trustworthy fundraising efforts.

SOURCE Fundraising University

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.