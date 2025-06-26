Fundraising University Celebrates Seven New Territories

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // Gilbert, AZ – Fundraising University is marking the first half of 2025 with franchise development.

So far this year, Fundraising University has added new territories, welcoming new franchisees and supporting existing franchise owners.

Recent franchise development highlights include:

Ernie Stark – new franchisee to Pennsylvania

Charlie & Margaret Overby – new franchisee to North Carolina

Chuck Kotsilidis – new franchisee with 3 territories in Michigan

Brian Hefferan – new franchisee with 8 territories in New Jersey

So far in 2025, Fundraising University has raised over $7.5M in local communities to support youth sports and extracurricular teams. Their unique and streamlined fundraising experience allows schools to help schools raise funds that break system-wide records.

