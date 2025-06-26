Fundraising University Celebrates Seven New Territories
June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // Gilbert, AZ – Fundraising University is marking the first half of 2025 with franchise development.
So far this year, Fundraising University has added new territories, welcoming new franchisees and supporting existing franchise owners.
Recent franchise development highlights include:
- Ernie Stark – new franchisee to Pennsylvania
- Charlie & Margaret Overby – new franchisee to North Carolina
- Chuck Kotsilidis – new franchisee with 3 territories in Michigan
- Brian Hefferan – new franchisee with 8 territories in New Jersey
So far in 2025, Fundraising University has raised over $7.5M in local communities to support youth sports and extracurricular teams. Their unique and streamlined fundraising experience allows schools to help schools raise funds that break system-wide records.
SOURCE Fundraising University
###
