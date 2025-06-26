Kilwins Introduces NEW Dubai Chocolate Truffles, Just in Time for World Chocolate Day

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // PETOSKEY, Mich. — Kilwins is proud to debut a luxurious new treat just in time for World Chocolate Day on July 7: its Dubai Chocolate Truffle! Inspired by the viral chocolate bar that has captured hearts and taste buds across social media, the brand’s newest truffle reimagines the flavors in a decadent, bite-sized form. Inside, a rich pistachio filling is paired with crispy kataifi—a traditional Middle Eastern pastry made of finely shredded phyllo dough—for a unique texture and flavor experience. Each truffle is coated in smooth, decadent Kilwins Heritage Chocolate, available in both Milk and Dark Chocolate.

“At Kilwins, we’re proud to introduce our Dubai Chocolate Truffle – our luxurious take on a traditional Dubai chocolate bar. As one of the largest chocolate retailers in the U.S. to offer a Dubai-style Chocolate, we’re committed to offering our customers something indulgent and distinctive,” said Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer at Kilwins. “We hope our customers enjoy every bite as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Made in the U.S., Kilwins Heritage Chocolate is Fair Trade Certified™ and made exclusively by Kilwins for Kilwins stores, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality. The Dubai Chocolate Truffle is a celebration of cultural richness, chocolate craftsmanship, and the joy of discovery. Available in a very limited quantity at participating Kilwins locations beginning July 7, this unforgettable treat is the perfect way to celebrate World Chocolate Day. Due to anticipated high demand, Kilwins has set a purchase limit of six Milk Dubai Chocolate Truffles and six Dark Dubai Chocolate Truffles per customer. This limited-edition release is expected to sell out quickly. The brand is exploring additional production runs based on customer response.

Kilwins, founded in 1947, has built a reputation for delivering high-quality confections and exceptional customer service.

SOURCE Kilwins

###

