Launch Entertainment Announces Grand Opening of Brooklyn Park

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Launch Entertainment (Launch) has announced the opening of a new park in Brooklyn. A Grand Opening celebration for the Launch location will take place on Saturday, June 14th, featuring a live DJ, special guests, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, prizes, giveaways, and more. To celebrate the occasion, the first 150 guests at the park on Grand Opening Day will receive free jumping for an entire year. Guests can also RSVP in advance to receive a free gift at the event.

Known for its variety of awesome attractions for the whole family, this marks Launch’s second location in New York. Launch Entertainment of Brooklyn is located at 531 86th Street in the Bay Ridge neighborhood and will feature attractions such as an arcade, trampolines, dodgeball, a ninja course, limitless VR, and a Krave restaurant.

The Brooklyn location is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Sammy Alsidi, who brings a wealth of experience in both the food business and real estate industry. Alsidi is also the owner of Launch Entertainment's Queens park and is dedicated to providing a fun, inclusive, and community-driven experience for families in the area.

“I was drawn to Launch because of its diverse and flexible entertainment options that allow for a customizable experience for families,” said Alsidi. “One of our key focuses will be offering monthly music-free days to accommodate children with special needs, including my own son. As a parent, I understand how difficult it can be to find truly inclusive family entertainment, so this is a personal mission for me. We’re committed to creating a place where families can come together and enjoy an experience that’s both fun and accessible.”

Alsidi’s commitment to community involvement and inclusivity drives his business approach. He is focused on providing Brooklyn families with a safe, exciting, and engaging environment.

Launch Entertainment provides a cutting-edge entertainment experience suitable for all ages. With a wide range of attractions designed for both kids and adults, the facility offers a unique alternative to traditional trampoline parks. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities that promote active fun, challenge, and family bonding. Launch’s state-of-the-art attractions are designed to create memorable experiences, making it an ideal destination for families, groups, and special events. With options for facility rentals and a focus on creating fun for every generation, Launch offers something for everyone.

