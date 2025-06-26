Mosquito Authority, Pest Authority Share Summer Pest Prevention Tips for Business Owners and Property Managers

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mosquito Authority and Pest Authority today announced a franchise-wide initiative to help mitigate commercial pest infestations this summer. The brands are sharing practical prevention tips for businessowners and property managers during what is typically the most active season for pests. As part of their commitment to providing all-inclusive indoor and outdoor pest control services in communities across the U.S., the franchisors are offering guidance to reduce the risk of infestations. High-traffic areas, frequently opened entrances and food waste all contribute to making commercial properties especially appealing to pests during the warmer months.

“With the heightened risk of pest infestations in commercial spaces during the summer, prevention is key to maintaining a positive experience for both customers and employees – regardless of the type of property,” said Jason Pritchard, interim chief executive officer of Mosquito Authority and Pest Authority. “Our local owners are dedicated to addressing the unique pest control needs of both residential and commercial clients year-round. As a franchisor, we’re always working to equip our franchisees with tools and resources to better serve their communities—which includes staying informed on emerging pest challenges and educating property owners on how to prevent issues before they start.”

Regular pest control helps businesses stay compliant, safe and reputable during peak seasons. Ongoing pest control offers numerous benefits for businesses – from meeting compliance and health regulations to protecting brand reputation and fostering a clean, welcoming environment for employees and customers.

With summer pest season in full swing, and demand for pest control on the rise, Pest Authority is sharing proactive tips to help businessowners and property managers prevent infestations:

Regular Inspections and Maintenance – Scheduling routine pest inspections with a reputable pest management company can identify potential vulnerabilities before they become infestations

Proper Waste Management and Sanitation – Keeping trash sealed and properly disposing of waste is key to deterring pests, and regular cleaning, especially in kitchens and common areas, is crucial

Sealing Entry Points – Pests often enter through cracks, holes or gaps in the building’s foundation, doors and windows, so seal these entry points to prevent unwanted guests

Employee Education – Employees play a significant role in pest prevention – training staff on proper food storage, disposal habits and recognizing early signs of pests is essential

Some of the most common pests in commercial spaces include:

Rodents – mice and rats can cause structural damage and spread diseases

Birds – like rodents, birds seek shelter and protection around large commercial buildings with reduced foot traffic

Bed Bugs – found in places like hotels, hospitals and retail stores, bed bugs are often unnoticed until an infestation occurs

Termites – termites can invade concrete-based buildings like warehouses and distribution centers

Cockroaches – known for contaminating food and spreading bacteria, cockroaches are a concern in food service establishments

Ants – these pests are drawn to food and can quickly form large colonies if left unchecked

Regular pest control ensures businesses remain compliant with health regulations, avoid costly fines, and maintain their public appearance, as a single pest sighting can severely damage a company’s reputation, especially in customer-facing industries such as hospitality and retail. A pest-free environment also supports a healthier, more comfortable workplace, which can boost employee satisfaction and productivity.

“Preventing an infestation is easier and more cost-effective than dealing with an existing problem,” added Pritchard.“ By taking these steps, businesses can significantly reduce the chances of a pest infestation.”

Pest Authority offers tailored pest control solutions to help businesses safeguard their buildings, understanding that each commercial property has its own unique challenges. Using an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach, Pest Authority focuses on long-term control and prevention, emphasizing non-invasive treatments that minimize the use of pesticides. The brand also offers eco-friendly options to ensure the safety of employees, customers and the environment.

