Not Just Another Convention: How PuroClean Turned Engagement into a Competitive Advantage

With Hundreds of Franchise Owners and Home Office Team Members in Attendance, PuroClean’s Annual International Convention Showcased a Model of Franchising Where Engagement, Purpose, and Service Drive Long-Term Success.

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMARAC, FL – PuroClean, a leading property restoration and remediation franchise, held its annual International Convention in Grapevine, Texas, with a theme of engagement to emphasize and further the relationship between Franchise Owners and the Home Office Support Team. The five-day Convention brought in more than 400 attendees, including Franchise Owners, employees, and strategic partners. The schedule was packed with hands-on training, networking opportunities, and celebrations recognizing franchise excellence.

The conference included an impressive lineup of featured speakers, including keynote speaker Ford Saeks, a franchise growth expert who spoke on how artificial intelligence can be used to further competitiveness. Other featured speakers included: Edward H. Cross, an expert in disaster recovery law; Phillip Rosebrook Jr., a restoration industry consultant and strategic growth expert; Becky Edgren, an award-winning PuroClean Franchise Owner, mentor, and leadership advocate; and Howard Wolf, a leading expert in restoration, inspections, and large-loss consulting.

“We are incredibly proud of our Franchise Owners and are honored to come together to learn, grow, and celebrate their hard work over the past year,” said Steve White, President & COO of PuroClean. “The energy level on display throughout the sessions truly highlighted the commitment and spirit within the PuroClean community. Our ongoing promise to evolve and innovate continues to drive us forward, and we are grateful to have such a passionate and dedicated franchise network supporting that vision. We sincerely thank everyone who participated and contributed to this year’s success.”

Event Highlights

Golf Event

Convention teed off with the annual golf outing, this year at the Cowboys Golf Club. Franchise Owners, vendors, and team members enjoyed a great day of competitive golf before the full week of learning and celebrations began.

PuroWomen’s Growth Group

The PuroWomen’s Growth Group hosted an energizing session aimed at supporting and empowering women in the PuroClean network. The session included lunch and inspiring conversations led by dedicated leaders within the organization.

Strategic Partner Expo and Panel

The Expo opened with excitement as attendees explored innovative products and services from PuroClean’s trusted partners. Raffles, live demos, and relationship-building made the ballroom floor a hub of activity and ideas.

National Accounts & TPA Panel

PuroClean welcomed several national accounts partners for a live panel discussion featuring insights from three TPAs and one insurance carrier. Panelists shared what success looks like in today’s restoration landscape and participated in Convention events to connect with Franchise Owners and PuroClean leadership, strengthening relationships and fostering collaboration.

Company Update & Chairman’s Message

PuroClean President & COO, Steve White, delivered a powerful company update, followed by PuroClean Chairman & CEO Mark W. Davis, who shared key insights into the network’s continued growth and vision for the future.

White and PuroClean Vice Chairman Frank Torre also presented an update on the brand’s PuroVet Program and continued dedication to empowering veterans in the network.

PuroClean Canada: New Leadership and Continued Growth

Serving as President and recently taking the reins as CEO of PuroClean Canada, Jason Reis delivered an inspiring update on the brand’s continued growth across the Canadian landscape. He highlighted the strength of key partnerships, the collaboration across the PuroClean system, and the critical support provided by the Canadian Home Office Support Team to drive performance and success.

A Fond Farewell to a Founding Team Member

The company also celebrated a heartfelt milestone with the retirement announcement of Chrissy VanderWyde, PuroClean’s first employee and Vice President of Franchise Relations. Her dedication and passion have helped shape the foundation of the brand for over 36 years.

PuroClean Trading Cards

The inaugural PuroClean Trading Card Challenge was unveiled at this year’s Convention, reinforcing the event’s theme of engagement. Collectible trading cards were given to all Franchise Owners in attendance, who were encouraged to play a fun, interactive game designed to connect attendees and spark conversations. Winners received prizes ranging from restoration equipment, donated by Convention sponsor Legend Brands, to localized website content courtesy of the Home Office Marketing Team.

Workshops and Performance Training

The Convention kicked off with a Commercial Sales Summit, providing insights on restoration best practices, business growth strategies, and expanding the commercial side of the business, setting a strong tone for the days that followed.

Franchise Owners and team members dove into hands-on sessions and continuing education (CE) discussions focused on creating business opportunities, identifying prospects, and driving engaging content.

Meanwhile, financial performance strategies were addressed in a dedicated track led by the Operations Team, equipping attendees with tools to better understand and strengthen their bottom line. These practical breakout sessions offered actionable takeaways for every location.

Additional highlights included an interactive Marketing Workshop that showcased how the Home Office Marketing Team supports the system, while offering practical strategies for creating impactful local content.

“On the Move Awards” Celebration

The Awards Celebration was a highlight of the Convention, recognizing outstanding achievements within the PuroClean network. The list of awardees included:

2024 Franchise of the Year : Nelson & Sujey Rivera – PuroClean of Morristown, Parsippany, NJ

: Nelson & Sujey Rivera – PuroClean of Morristown, Parsippany, NJ 2024 Hot Shot : Nick Schupbach – PuroClean of Melbourne, Melbourne, FL

: Nick Schupbach – PuroClean of Melbourne, Melbourne, FL 2024 Rookie of the Year (US) : Andy Tai – PuroClean of Rowland Heights, Rowland Heights, CA

: Andy Tai – PuroClean of Rowland Heights, Rowland Heights, CA 2024 Continuing Education Award : Thomas Maguire – PuroClean Restoration Rescuers, Spartanburg, SC

: Thomas Maguire – PuroClean Restoration Rescuers, Spartanburg, SC 2024 Strategic Partner of the Year : Aramsco

: Aramsco 2024 Rainmakers :

– John Villon – PuroClean of Central Southwest Houston, Houston, TX

– Julia Jones – PuroClean of Bradenton, Bradenton, FL

– Tim Lohse – PuroClean of Elk Grove Village/Schaumburg, Wood Dale, IL

– Avi Sohal – PuroClean of Stroudsburg & Saylorsburg, Gilbert, PA

– Becky Edgren – PuroClean Emergency Services, Moraine, OH

– Chase Hunter – Purofirst Disaster Services, Louisville, KY

– Peter Shine – PuroClean of Hoboken, Secaucus, NJ

– Craig Hawkins – PuroClean of Redmond/Woodinville, Woodinville, WA

– Ricardo Herdan – PuroClean of Aventura, North Miami Beach, FL

: – John Villon – PuroClean of Central Southwest Houston, Houston, TX – Julia Jones – PuroClean of Bradenton, Bradenton, FL – Tim Lohse – PuroClean of Elk Grove Village/Schaumburg, Wood Dale, IL – Avi Sohal – PuroClean of Stroudsburg & Saylorsburg, Gilbert, PA – Becky Edgren – PuroClean Emergency Services, Moraine, OH – Chase Hunter – Purofirst Disaster Services, Louisville, KY – Peter Shine – PuroClean of Hoboken, Secaucus, NJ – Craig Hawkins – PuroClean of Redmond/Woodinville, Woodinville, WA – Ricardo Herdan – PuroClean of Aventura, North Miami Beach, FL 2024 Brand Promise Award : Ben Doebler – PuroClean Restoration Services, Hillsboro, OR

: Ben Doebler – PuroClean Restoration Services, Hillsboro, OR 2024 Technician of the Year : Cody Vick – PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialists, Warrenton, VA (from Brett Dalrymple & Dennis O’Brien’s franchise)

: Cody Vick – PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialists, Warrenton, VA (from Brett Dalrymple & Dennis O’Brien’s franchise) 2024 - 2025 Brand Ambassadors :

– Ryan Back – PuroClean of Waconia, St. Bonifacius, MN

– Alejandro Restrepo – PuroClean of Wilton/Ridgefield, Wilton, CT

– John Gudenrath – PuroClean Restoration Services, Omaha, NE

– Bob Jordan – PuroClean Northwest, Lynnwood, WA

– John Villon – PuroClean of Central Southwest Houston, Houston, TX

– Joe Ortiz – PuroClean of Caguas, Guaynabo, PR

– Charles Atkins – PuroClean Property Damage Experts, Cleveland, TN

– Jennifer Wine – PuroClean of Burlington, Burlington, WI

– Dennis O’Brien – PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialists, Warrenton, VA

– Jeff Jensen – PuroClean Emergency Restoration Specialists, Plant City, FL

– Ricardo Herdan – PuroClean of Aventura, North Miami Beach, FL

: – Ryan Back – PuroClean of Waconia, St. Bonifacius, MN – Alejandro Restrepo – PuroClean of Wilton/Ridgefield, Wilton, CT – John Gudenrath – PuroClean Restoration Services, Omaha, NE – Bob Jordan – PuroClean Northwest, Lynnwood, WA – John Villon – PuroClean of Central Southwest Houston, Houston, TX – Joe Ortiz – PuroClean of Caguas, Guaynabo, PR – Charles Atkins – PuroClean Property Damage Experts, Cleveland, TN – Jennifer Wine – PuroClean of Burlington, Burlington, WI – Dennis O’Brien – PuroClean Certified Restoration Specialists, Warrenton, VA – Jeff Jensen – PuroClean Emergency Restoration Specialists, Plant City, FL – Ricardo Herdan – PuroClean of Aventura, North Miami Beach, FL 2024 Mentors :

– Becky Edgren – PuroClean Emergency Services, Moraine, OH

– Bob Jordan – PuroClean Northwest, Lynnwood, WA

– Craig & Jenny Hawkins – PuroClean of Redmond/Woodinville, Woodinville, WA

– Keegan Trudgen – PuroClean of Elk Grove Village/Schaumburg, Wood Dale, IL

– Ricardo Herdan – PuroClean of Aventura, North Miami Beach, FL

: – Becky Edgren – PuroClean Emergency Services, Moraine, OH – Bob Jordan – PuroClean Northwest, Lynnwood, WA – Craig & Jenny Hawkins – PuroClean of Redmond/Woodinville, Woodinville, WA – Keegan Trudgen – PuroClean of Elk Grove Village/Schaumburg, Wood Dale, IL – Ricardo Herdan – PuroClean of Aventura, North Miami Beach, FL 2024 On the Move Award : Brian Towne – PuroClean of Bloomington, Normal, IL

: Brian Towne – PuroClean of Bloomington, Normal, IL 2024 PuroClean Cares Award : Gregory Arianoff & Christopher Sibel – PuroClean of The Big Island, Hilo, HI

: Gregory Arianoff & Christopher Sibel – PuroClean of The Big Island, Hilo, HI 2024 Public Relations Excellence Award: Taiwo & Lydia Akinyemi – PuroClean of Southern Westchester, Ardsley, NY

“The International Convention was a great success, and we’re excited to keep the momentum going with more wins and engagement in 2025,” said Mark W. Davis, PuroClean Chairman and CEO. “The speakers, awards celebration, and networking opportunities were a great way to connect with our Franchise Owner community. Vice Chairman Frank Torre and I, along with the entire team, are committed to continuing to grow the brand and are really focused on empowering veterans through opportunities in business ownership, reflecting our dedication to service and the community.”

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across North America, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

