Pensacola Families Celebrate 100 Young Ninjas at Exciting Graduation Event Hosted by NinjaTrix

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // Pensacola, FL – On Saturday, June 21, NinjaTrix Pensacola hosted their quarterly graduation event to honor the commitment and progress of its students. This graduation marked a milestone for the studio, with a record 100 young ninjas, ages 4 to 12, advancing to their next color ranks. This event is a proud tradition within the NinjaTrix community, uniting students, families, and coaches to celebrate the achievements of these dedicated young athletes.

The graduation took place at the NinjaTrix Pensacola studio at 2620 Creighton Rd, Suite 801. The event kicked off with the 'Lil Ninjas' (ages 4 to 6) from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by the 'Junior Ninjas' (ages 7 to 12) from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Throughout the event, the young ninjas proudly demonstrated their newly honed skills and earned the honor of wearing new uniforms that signified their advanced rank.

“We’re incredibly proud of our young ninjas and everything they’ve accomplished. Reaching this milestone number makes it even more special,” said Steve Butts, CEO and Founder of NinjaTrix. “Their dedication, discipline, and energy are what this program is all about. Watching them grow in confidence and skill each quarter is truly inspiring.”

Families came together to celebrate and support their young ninjas as they proudly advanced to their next color rank. Held every three months, the event promotes more than just physical fitness. It also celebrates mental focus, discipline, and teamwork, all within a fun and encouraging atmosphere.

Open Enrollment and Summer Camp Classes

NinjaTrix Pensacola offers open enrollment year-round for ‘Lil Ninjas’ (ages 4–6) and ‘Junior Ninjas’ (ages 7–12), along with Summer Camp sessions now through August 1st. The program combines the most exciting elements of tumbling, martial arts, obstacle training, and life skills into a fun and fulfilling curriculum that both kids and parents love. Whether it’s improving agility, strength, or confidence, NinjaTrix offers an engaging and structured environment to help children succeed.

With more than 100 students leveling up this quarter, spots are filling fast! Families interested in enrolling are encouraged to sign up soon to secure a place in upcoming classes.

SOURCE NinjaTrix

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.