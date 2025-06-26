Proforma Debuts Season Three of Family Cooking Show

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma is proud to announce the release of the third season of the Proforma Family Cooking Show. This highly anticipated season will roll out eight new episodes throughout the summer, building excitement ahead of the 2025 Proforma Convention and Family Reunion.

The Proforma Network was invited to submit recipes for consideration last fall. Twenty-one standout recipes were selected for inclusion in season three. From hearty soups and easy entrees to indulgent desserts and festive mulled cider, these recipes reflect the diversity and creativity of the Proforma Family.

“My sister and I had a blast being on set and sharing our Maple Ridge Farms Caramel Brownies,” said Jamie Johnson, National Sales Executive at Maple Ridge Farms. “There was something really special about cooking with family on a show hosted by family.”

Chef David Guisto returned this season with his charisma and culinary skills, expertly preparing dishes while simultaneously dishing out witty one-liners. Hosting season three are dynamic husband-and-wife duo Les and Vanessa Edwards, who bring warmth and personality to every episode.

“It was so much fun filming with Distributor Owners, Supplier Partners, and Support Center Team Members and getting to know the histories behind these recipes,” said Vanessa Edwards, Director of Business Development at Proforma. “That’s what this show is all about—sharing recipes but also sharing family stories, creating connections, and growing community.”

Proforma takes pride in fostering a supportive environment where team members are more than business partners—they are part of the family. This close-knit culture stands on the values of trust, respect, and loyalty, and the Proforma Family Cooking Show is a vibrant celebration of these values.

“The culture is one of the best parts of Proforma,” said Mike Anderman, President of Proforma 123, who appeared on the show with his son, Ryan Anderman, Sales Executive at Proforma 123. “Getting to grow a business with your family isn’t something you find just anywhere.”

At the end of the season, Proforma Network members will vote on their favorite recipes in four categories. Winners will be announced—and awarded the coveted Golden Spoon—at the 2025 Proforma Convention and Family Reunion, held August 24–27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

