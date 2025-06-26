Salata Opens Restaurant in Kingsgate, Texas

Warren Group Expands Lubbock Footprint with Second Salata Restaurant

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // LUBBOCK, Texas – Salata, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to customize and create meals that fit their lifestyle, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Lubbock’s Kingsgate area. Located within the Kingsgate Shopping Center off 82nd and Quaker Avenue at 4210 82nd Street, Suite 220, the restaurant will officially open its doors on July 1. It will be owned and operated by local franchisees Charles and Randy Warren, operating as the Warren Group.

This grand opening marks the Warren Group’s second Salata restaurant in Lubbock, joining their Covenant Park location just 10 minutes away. To celebrate the grand opening, the Kingsgate restaurant will donate 25% of all sales on July 1 to CASA of the South Plains, a non-profit organization committed to providing Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) services to children in the foster care system.

CASA of the South Plains provides trained, court-appointed volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in the foster care system. The funds raised will help support CASA’s mission to ensure every child in foster care in the South Plains region has a safe, permanent home.

Other offerings available during the grand opening include:

First guest will receive an exclusive Salata Swag Box

BOGO salad or wrap coupon, available while supplies last

The first 75 guests at lunch and first 75 at dinner will receive a complimentary Salata-branded t-shirt

“We’re proud to open our second Salata restaurant here in Lubbock,” said Charles Warren, co-owner of the Warren Group. “Kingsgate is a thriving retail and dining destination, and we saw a strong opportunity to bring Salata’s fresh, customizable menu to more people in this part of town. We’ve built great relationships with guests at our first location, and we’re looking forward to continuing that momentum with this new restaurant.”

The Kingsgate restaurant will offer Salata’s signature customizable menu, featuring a wide selection of fresh produce, lean proteins, and unique, made-from-scratch dressings — all prepared daily in-house. Guests can choose from five salad bases, over 50 toppings, and 11 house-made proprietary dressings to create their ideal meal. In addition to salads and wraps, the menu includes soups, organic teas, and fresh lemonades. Salata also offers online ordering, delivery, catering, and rewards for loyal customers through the Tastemaker Rewards program.

“Charles and Randy Warren have been instrumental in growing Salata’s presence in Lubbock,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata. “Their commitment to creating a positive impact in their community while delivering high-quality, nutritious meals is what makes our partnership so special. We’re confident Kingsgate will be another successful chapter in their journey and look forward to seeing what’s next as they continue to grow with Salata.”

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for any lifestyle. The brand has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements and is rapidly growing across the nation with over 100 restaurants.

For more information on the Salata franchise opportunity, visit https://franchise.salata.com/.

About Salata

Salata is a fast casual salad franchise founded in 2005 by Berge Simonian in Houston. The brand was developed to provide quick, healthy meal options for guests. The menu features more than 50 fresh toppings and house-made proprietary dressings for guests to customize their salads and wraps so they can eat, feel and live the way they want. With no complex or intimidating ingredients, the options are simple and familiar for guests of all backgrounds. Topped with excellent guest service, the Salata experience is simple and genuine.

Beyond its inclusive and welcoming experience, Salata offers guests a generous loyalty program. Guests can download the Salata mobile app and sign up to order ahead and earn tasty rewards. Once signed up, guests receive one point for every dollar spent at Salata. Every 100 points earns guests a $7 salad kitchen credit and app users have exclusive access to bonus rewards opportunities such as double points weeks.

The brand began franchising in 2006 and has now expanded to over 100 restaurants in Texas, Georgia, Southern California, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

For more information about Salata, visit https://www.salata.com/.

