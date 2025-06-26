Spavia Day Spa New Franchise Agreement in New Jersey

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // NUTLEY, N.J. – Spavia Day Spa new franchise agreement in New Jersey. Known for its dense population, affluent suburban neighborhoods and health-conscious consumers, the Garden State offers an ideal environment for Spavia’s resort-inspired concept.

The newest Spavia will be opened by longtime New Jersey residents Cathy and Peter Scherrer, who bring decades of public service and leadership experience to their next chapter as franchise owners. Cathy, an educator for nearly 20 years, most recently served as a Response to Intervention (RTI) teacher supporting students in grades 5 through 8. Peter spent nearly 30 years with the New Jersey State Police, retiring as a Lieutenant before transitioning to his current role as an Account Manager with Allied Universal Security. Now, the couple is turning their shared passion for wellness into a family-run business.

“Having personally experienced the benefits of massage and self-care, I’ve developed a deep appreciation for how important wellness is to overall quality of life,” said Cathy, who will step away from teaching to run the spa full-time. “Spavia focuses on creating a personalized and calming experience. It felt like the kind of place we always sought out for ourselves, and now we have the opportunity to create that experience for others.”

The Scherrers are currently in the site selection phase and expect to open their Spavia in 2026. Their day spa will offer Spavia’s full menu of result-driven treatments including customized facials, therapeutic massages, revitalizing body treatments and waxing. Guests are invited to enjoy resort-inspired amenities like exclusive access to the spa retreat, plush spa robes and sandals, warm aromatherapy neck pillows and choice of exotic teas, setting the tone for a truly luxurious experience.

Spavia offers three membership tiers: Essential, Premier, and Ultimate wellness programs that include member-only benefits such as offers on additional treatments and exclusive access to Bring-a-Friend Essential Gift Cards. Each Spavia location also features a thoughtfully curated boutique, allowing guests to extend their self-care routines at home or purchase items for gifting. Boutique offerings include premium skincare products, wellness tools, candles, and more.

“Cathy and Peter have spent their careers serving and helping others, and their commitment, strong leadership experience and genuine passion for wellness makes them a perfect fit for our franchise family,” said Marty Langenderfer, CEO and Co-Founder of Spavia. “They’re the kind of owners who remind us why we started Spavia in the first place.”

