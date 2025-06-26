Super Chix® Opens in Washington

June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its restaurant in Washington in the greater Seattle market. “We are excited to open our Washington Super Chix restaurant and to bring our Brand to Tukwila, Washington. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX® franchisees Mohammad Khadar and Elina Khadar and their operating team headed up by Hosam Salim,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.

SUPER CHIX® is a counter-casual dining experience bringing together fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX® is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand-breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand-tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.

SOURCE SUPER CHIX®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.