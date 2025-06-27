Dill Dinkers® in Sarasota Announces Davidson Kozlowski as Director of Operations and Sales

June 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // SARASOTA, Fla. – In the half year since opening, Dill Dinkers Sarasota has quickly risen locally for its fun, friendly and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize and improve their skills. Today, the established local leader announced that Davidson Kozlowski, a world-class tennis and pickleball coach, will be joining the Dill Dinkers Sarasota team to share his expertise with Dill Dinkers members and local pickleball players visiting the club at 500 Tallevast Road (within the industrial/commercial corridor along Tallevast Road, just north of the airport). He will work closely with Lance Martin, Director of Membership and Operations Manager, as well as Forest Dennis, the Director of Pickleball — both will report to Kozlowski.

Dill Dinkers is happy to welcome Davidson Kozlowski, who brings a wealth of experience from collegiate and professional coaching. Kozlowski joins Dill Dinkers from DNA Pickleball in Fort Myers, where he managed operations and led the Pro Training and Development Program for current and aspiring professional players. Before transitioning to pickleball, Kozlowski served as the Head Coach of Men’s Tennis at Drake University for 12 years, where he led the program to unprecedented success at the NCAA Division I level. Building on his collegiate coaching success, Kozlowski has become a respected figure in the professional pickleball world. He has coached top players such as PPA World #1 Federico Staksrud, Zane Ford, Mya Bui and APP World #1 Megan Fudge, along with Ryler DeHeart and Ronan Camron. He also serves as Captain of the Fort Myers Flamingos in the All Florida Pickleball League.

“I’ve witnessed the exponential growth of pickleball and can see why people everywhere are falling in love with the sport,” said Kozlowski. “I was drawn to Dill Dinkers because of its vibrant and inclusive environment, which welcomes players of all ages and skill levels. The team is dedicated to sharing the joy of pickleball with as many people as possible, and I’m proud to support that mission through my new role.”

Dill Dinkers Sarasota fulfills a demand for high-quality, dedicated indoor pickleball in the community, featuring 11 indoor courts, a designated dinking court, a state-of-the-art reservation system powered by CourtReserve, a pro shop, a ball machine and a viewing area. Led by Tim and Heather Dull, Dill Dinkers Sarasota offers community members with year-round play regardless of the weather.

SOURCE Dill Dinkers Pickleball

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.