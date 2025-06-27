Franchise Update Media Announces 2025 Franchise Innovation Award Winners
Seventh Annual Program Celebrates Industry Trailblazers in 16 Categories
SAN JOSE, CA – June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com — Franchise Update Media is proud to unveil the winners of the 7th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards, recognizing the most forward-thinking innovations across franchising over the past year.
These prestigious awards spotlight brands that are redefining the franchise landscape through bold innovation, creative solutions, and measurable success. More than 80 entries were submitted and reviewed by a panel of expert judges.
This year's competition evaluated innovation in four major areas: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations & Technology, and Human Resources.
Winners of the Franchise Development awards will be recognized in October at the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference.
The annual competition again celebrates two overall winners. First place in the Marketing & Branding category goes to the brand that created the most innovative and successful marketing campaign. This year's winner was Goldfish Swim School for its “Making a Splash This Holiday Season: Goldfish Swim School Franchising's Holiday Gifting Campaign” which successfully extended the brand's reach beyond its core demographics, engaging a broad range of gift givers and driving a significant boost in year-end revenue.
The Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership Award was presented to Dave's Hot Chicken for its “Dave's of the Future” initiative, which leveraged automation, AI, and real-time tracking to streamline operations and elevated the guest experience through innovations like order-ready boards, AI voice ordering, and drone delivery.
Overall Winners
- Goldfish Swim School — Marketing
- Dave's Hot Chicken — Operations & Technology
Marketing Finalists
- Goldfish Swim School
- Spavia Day Spa
- Mountain Mike's Pizza
Operations & Technology Finalists
- Christian Brothers Automotive
- Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up
- Dave's Hot Chicken
Marketing & Branding
- Best PR Campaign
- Mountain Mike's Pizza
- Best Digital Campaign
- Primrose Schools
- Best Social Media Campaign
- Dave's Hot Chicken
- Local Marketing Leadership
- Cicis Pizza
- Cause Marketing Champion
- Spavia Day Spa
- Best Limited Budget Campaign (under $1 million)
- Goldfish Swim School
Products & Services
- Most Innovative Product Introduction
- PJ's Coffee
- Most Innovative Service Introduction
- Christian Brothers
- Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools
- Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up
- Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services
- Dave's Hot Chicken
Operations & Technology
- Most Innovative Use of Technology
- Burn Boot Camp
- Most Innovative Use of Data
- Hand & Stone
- Most Innovative Franchisee Support
- AdvantaClean
- Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel, or Prototype
- Dine Brands — Applebee's/IHOP
Human Resources
- Most Innovative Employee Recruiting
- Hand & Stone
- Most Innovative Employee Retention
- Celebree School
The winners will be recognized in Franchise Update magazine, available later this year at franchising.com/magazine/.
About Franchise Update Media
Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 37 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, 12 newsletters, three annual conferences, independent research, and books, 100% focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead-generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives.
For more information, visit Franchising.com.
