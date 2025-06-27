Franchise Update Media Announces 2025 Franchise Innovation Award Winners

Seventh Annual Program Celebrates Industry Trailblazers in 16 Categories

SAN JOSE, CA – June 26, 2025 // Franchising.com — Franchise Update Media is proud to unveil the winners of the 7th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards, recognizing the most forward-thinking innovations across franchising over the past year.

These prestigious awards spotlight brands that are redefining the franchise landscape through bold innovation, creative solutions, and measurable success. More than 80 entries were submitted and reviewed by a panel of expert judges.

This year's competition evaluated innovation in four major areas: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations & Technology, and Human Resources.

Winners of the Franchise Development awards will be recognized in October at the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference.

The annual competition again celebrates two overall winners. First place in the Marketing & Branding category goes to the brand that created the most innovative and successful marketing campaign. This year's winner was Goldfish Swim School for its “Making a Splash This Holiday Season: Goldfish Swim School Franchising's Holiday Gifting Campaign” which successfully extended the brand's reach beyond its core demographics, engaging a broad range of gift givers and driving a significant boost in year-end revenue.

The Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership Award was presented to Dave's Hot Chicken for its “Dave's of the Future” initiative, which leveraged automation, AI, and real-time tracking to streamline operations and elevated the guest experience through innovations like order-ready boards, AI voice ordering, and drone delivery.

Overall Winners

Goldfish Swim School — Marketing

Dave's Hot Chicken — Operations & Technology

Marketing Finalists

Goldfish Swim School

Spavia Day Spa

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Operations & Technology Finalists

Christian Brothers Automotive

Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up

Dave's Hot Chicken

Marketing & Branding

Best PR Campaign

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Best Digital Campaign

Primrose Schools

Best Social Media Campaign

Dave's Hot Chicken

Local Marketing Leadership

Cicis Pizza

Cause Marketing Champion

Spavia Day Spa

Best Limited Budget Campaign (under $1 million)

Goldfish Swim School



Products & Services

Most Innovative Product Introduction

PJ's Coffee

Most Innovative Service Introduction

Christian Brothers

Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools

Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services

Dave's Hot Chicken



Operations & Technology

Most Innovative Use of Technology

Burn Boot Camp

Most Innovative Use of Data

Hand & Stone

Most Innovative Franchisee Support

AdvantaClean

Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel, or Prototype

Dine Brands — Applebee's/IHOP



Human Resources

Most Innovative Employee Recruiting

Hand & Stone

Most Innovative Employee Retention

Celebree School



The winners will be recognized in Franchise Update magazine, available later this year at franchising.com/magazine/.

About Franchise Update Media

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 37 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, 12 newsletters, three annual conferences, independent research, and books, 100% focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead-generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives.

For more information, visit Franchising.com.

