Heart to Home Meals Signs First U.S. Franchise in Raleigh, NC

June 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // MARLBOROUGH, MA – Heart to Home Meals is proud to announce the signing of its first U.S. franchise in Raleigh, North Carolina. Backed by years of success across Canada and the UK, along with a large US home office located in Marlborough, Massachusetts and servicing all of MA, NH, and parts of CT and RI.

With a model that combines compassion, convenience, and community impact, Heart to Home Meals is redefining senior care through food, making it easier for older adults to remain independent in their own homes. Most importantly, Heart to Home Meals brings the medically aligned, nutritious meals straight to the consumer’s door, with a dedicated team of drivers going above and beyond to help each senior, often delivering straight to their freezer.

“We’ve seen firsthand the difference our services make in people’s lives, and we’re thrilled to bring that impact to communities across the U.S.,” said Christopher Webb, President of Heart to Home Meals. “Our early traction in Massachusetts and Raleigh has shown that our mission resonates here, and now we’re looking for franchise partners who want to grow with us.”

With the senior population continuing to surge and projected to hit nearly 80 million by 2040, the need for home-delivered, nutrient-rich meals increases alongside it.

