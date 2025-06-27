Hot Off the Grill: Wahlburgers Launches New Menu and Limited-Time Summer Hits

June 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOSTON – Wahlburgers is serving up serious heat — and keeping it cool — with a fresh lineup of tropical-inspired and indulgent additions launching July 1.

Delivering bold flavor, big variety, and even more reasons to visit, the new campaign reflects Wahlburgers’ commitment to culinary innovation with creative, guest-loved twists. This season’s limited-time lineup includes:

Teriyaki Pineapple Smashburger: Two Certified Angus Beef patties layered with white cheddar cheese, sliced pineapple, lettuce, teriyaki sauce, and mayo — a sweet and savory escape to paradise.

WahlStreet Spritz: A tropical take on a summer spritz with Aperol, La Marca Prosecco, Monin Strawberry Syrup, and pineapple juice.

Strawberry Shortcake Shake: Strawberry ice cream blended with Monin Strawberry Purée and topped with whipped cream and a classic Twinkie. Available as a non-alcoholic shake or spiked with Stoli Vanilla Vodka.

“At Wahlburgers, we’re always pushing flavor forward while staying rooted in what our guests crave,” said Randy Sharpe, Wahlburgers CEO. “This limited-time lineup was inspired by bold, summer-driven flavors — from tropical pineapple and savory teriyaki to nostalgic sweets like our strawberry shortcake with a classic Twinkie.”

These items aren’t the only new additions making their way to Wahlburgers’ menu this summer. Following overwhelming positive customer feedback, the brand is adding successful promotional items to the core menu and leveling up the lineup with even more crave-worthy dishes. With indulgent desserts, shareable starters, stacked sandwiches, and bold smash-style builds, the new menu delivers on all fronts.

New Core Menu Highlights:

Smash Style Burgers: The newest menu category, featuring two Certified Angus Beef patties seared for a crispy, caramelized crust and juicy, flavor-packed center. Launching with the Our Burger and Pepperoni Smash — stacked high and built to satisfy.

Meatball Hoagie: Premium Italian meatballs in a savory arrabbiata sauce topped with provolone, served on a toasted Philly Amoroso roll brushed with housemade garlic butter.

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich: Grilled chicken glazed in tangy teriyaki, topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled pineapple, onion, and mayo — a tropical twist on a savory favorite.

Bone-In Wings: Tossed in your choice of Sweet Chili, Buffalo, or BBQ — perfect for sharing (or not).

Salted Caramel Shake: A rich blend of Monin Caramel Sauce and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream. Spiked version available with Stoli Vanilla Vodka at full-service locations.

Marshmallow Bar: A soft, gooey treat packed with marshmallows, finished with browned butter and sea salt.

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake: Velvety cheesecake swirled with raspberry and white chocolate on a graham cracker crust.

“Guests spoke, and Wahlburgers listened. The iconic Slider Flight and Pepperoni Smash Burger — some of Chef Paul Wahlberg’s best and most innovative creations — that were once limited-time hits are now permanent fixtures on the menu,” said Sharpe.

