Kolache Factory Launches 7th Annual Create a Kolache Contest

June 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // KATY, TX - Kolache Factory is once again turning to its loyal fan base for innovation.

The brand launches its 7th annual Create a Kolache Contest - a nationwide competition inviting customers to submit ideas for a new kolache flavor. The top winner will receive free kolaches for a year and the chance to have their creation featured on the menu.

Kolaches (pronounced kuh-lah-chees) are a Czech delicacy. The homemade, handcrafted pastries are stuffed with the finest fruits, meats, and cheeses. Kolache Factory currently offers approximately 25 kolache flavors, but this contest will provide customers with the opportunity to put their stamp on the menu.

Running from July 1 to August 1, 2025, the contest has proven to be a valuable marketing tool for the brand, delivering high-impact results that benefit franchisees and boost customer engagement.

“Contests like this are a fun, effective way to energize and engage with our customer base, attract new guests, and increase visibility for our franchisees,” said Dawn Nielsen, COO of Kolache Factory.

The campaign also generates social media buzz and user-generated content, while also supporting local stores with media exposure and in-store promotions. Last year’s contest drove increased traffic and engagement across the system, with the Kolache Factory franchise in Indianapolis producing a national winner whose Eggs Benedict Kolache took home the gold.

Finalists will be announced on August 8, and the public will then vote for their favorites. Winners will be revealed on August 28.

