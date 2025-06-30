Beans & Brews Coffee House Announces New Additions to Leadership Team

June 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is building on its strong foundation by enhancing its leadership team. Under the guidance of recently appointed CEO Doug Willmarth, the brand has welcomed several key hires—including Chef Becca McIntyre, who joins as Vice President of Supply Chain and Culinary.

Becca, a classically trained chef with deep experience in culinary development and operational strategy, is already making a significant impact. In May, she led the launch of Beans & Brews’ new cold brew flavors, a successful expansion of the brand’s already popular cold brew that doubled sales and attracted new guests across the system.

“This brand has a strong foundation and a clear vision,” said Becca McIntyre. “I’m thrilled to help shape the next evolution of our menu, focusing on high-quality, craveable offerings that are both exciting for customers and executable for our operators. It’s about elevating every part of the food and beverage experience.”

In addition to culinary development, Becca oversees supply chain, ensuring that premium ingredients are sourced at the best possible value, vendor relationships are optimized, and inventory processes are streamlined. Her unique ability to balance creativity with cost efficiency is helping franchise owners deliver standout products while protecting their bottom line.

“Becca brings the perfect combination of culinary creativity, operational discipline, and leadership,” said CEO Doug Willmarth. “Her work is already improving our menu and boosting unit-level profitability. With her expertise, we’re building on Beans & Brews foundation of great quality and creating systems and innovative new product support our next phase of growth.”

These strategic additions reinforce an already effective team, aligning with the brand’s growing momentum. Beans & Brews continues to roll out innovations that drive customer engagement, loyalty, and franchisee success across the system.

Additional new hires expanding the brand’s marketing capabilities include:

Carrie Cohen, Senior Manager of Digital Marketing, is updating the brand’s loyalty program, optimizing the brand’s digital systems, and leading implementation of performance marketing initiatives.

Rachel Day, Senior Manager of Social Media, is leading a refresh of the brand’s social media presence and expanding brand appeal and reach through new content partnerships and cross-platform engagement.

Beans & Brews Coffee House remains committed to rejuvenating the world with great coffee and mountain vibes.

