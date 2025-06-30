Dogtopia’s Redesigned Wellness App Drives Convenience and Engagement for Parents, Activity and Exercise Tracking for Dogs

June 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Phoenix, Ariz.– Dogtopia, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing pet wellness franchise, has launched a dynamic redesign of its mobile app, created to elevate the experience for Dogtopia parents and provide a more proactive approach to dog health. The upgraded, smarter, and more personalized platform reflects Dogtopia’s continued innovation and solidifies its position as the world’s leading and most trusted dog care provider.

With features like live webcams, wearable dog activity monitors, and interactive leaderboards, the new app is designed to support long, healthy, happy lives by delivering exercise and socialization for dogs while keeping pet parents engaged in every aspect of their Dogtopia experience.

Wellness-driven Updates

Parents can see how daycare improves their dog’s health with real data, including contrasts between "at-home" and "in-daycare" exercise and activity. Parents who walk their dog or utilize a dog walking service can compare basic walks with a full day of daycare at Dogtopia – with some Dogtopia dogs logging a full marathon (more than 26 miles) in one day!

New Dogtopia app features include:

DASH Activity Monitor : Dogtopia is rolling out a wearable activity monitor for dogs called DASH. The monitor is perfect for tracking a dog’s activity and habits, no matter where they are. Currently available in select markets, DASH will be available in additional daycares in July.

: Dogtopia is rolling out a wearable activity monitor for dogs called DASH. The monitor is perfect for tracking a dog’s activity and habits, no matter where they are. Currently available in select markets, DASH will be available in additional daycares in July. New Wellness Dashboard : Parents can track their dog’s daily activity – steps, distance, time – both inside and outside Dogtopia, with interactive graphs. Leaderboards in the app show parents where their dog ranks by distance compared with other Dogtopia dogs and how your dog compares to others of similar size and breed.

: Parents can track their dog’s daily activity – steps, distance, time – both inside and outside Dogtopia, with interactive graphs. Leaderboards in the app show parents where their dog ranks by distance compared with other Dogtopia dogs and how your dog compares to others of similar size and breed. Set Goals for Your Dog : Parents can define daily activity targets and celebrate healthy habits over time.

: Parents can define daily activity targets and celebrate healthy habits over time. Multi-Dog Support : Have more than one dog? Parents can easily switch between profiles to view activity, milestones, and visit history for each pup.

: Have more than one dog? Parents can easily switch between profiles to view activity, milestones, and visit history for each pup. Earn Badges : Parents can unlock badges with a new gamified system that celebrates milestones and achievements.

: Parents can unlock badges with a new gamified system that celebrates milestones and achievements. Daily Insights: Always be in the loop with tons of articles and tips for your dog, upcoming events and digital report cards about your dog’s day or overnight boarding stay.

Navigation & Access Updates

Dogtopia’s new app aims to streamline new client onboarding, making appointments across daycare, boarding, and spa services, and multi-location access for parents with visit multiple Dogtopia locations.

Location-Agnostic Experience : Easily manage appointments across multiple locations from one streamlined dashboard.

: Easily manage appointments across multiple locations from one streamlined dashboard. Redesigned Appointment Flow : Book single or recurring visits faster than ever, with clearer confirmations and progress indicators.

: Book single or recurring visits faster than ever, with clearer confirmations and progress indicators. One-Tap Access to Key Features : Book appointments, check webcams and track your dog’s activity and exercise within seconds.

: Book appointments, check webcams and track your dog’s activity and exercise within seconds. Enhanced Onboarding: If you’re new to Dogtopia, the redesigned app can help you get started quickly with options to complete profiles and preferences at your own pace.

“Parents already know us as a safe, fun place for their dogs to socialize. Now, as we roll out the DASH activity monitor nationwide, parents can set goals and track their dog’s activity directly in the app. This is a first in our industry, and it gives parents real data right at their fingertips, showing just how much Dogtopia daycare supports their dog’s health, happiness, and longevity,” said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. “Every dog parent knows daily exercise is essential. At Dogtopia, the average dog walks nearly 10 miles a day, with a mix of walking, running, and roaming. It’s the kind of activity that keeps a dog’s heart, joints, muscles, and mind in great shape.”

More than just daycare, boarding and spa services, Dogtopia is the trusted dog wellness expert dedicated to enhancing the lives of dogs and their families. Dogtopia's services and products are rooted in science, validated by data and delivered with love. With guidance from an environmental biologist, veterinarian and credentialed dog trainer, Dogtopia continues to set the industry standard for delivering a genuine and holistic wellness routine through regular daycare, spa and overnight boarding services, all with the mission to help dogs and their parents live long, healthy, happy lives.

For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

SOURCE Dogtopia

###

Media Contact:

Bridget Roberts

(847) 945-1300

[email protected]

