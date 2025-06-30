JETSET Pilates Brings Luxury Reformer Pilates Experience to Boston with New Studio Opening

June 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // WELLESLEY, Mass. – JETSET Pilates is proud to announce the opening of its newest studio in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The studio marks the brand’s official entry into the state. Located at 98 Central St., JETSET Pilates Wellesley officially opened for classes on June 23rd, and will be celebrating with a grand opening event on June 28th from 4-7 p.m. to offer a first look at the brand-new space along with light bites and access to discounted Founding Memberships, available for a limited time at $199 per month.

The studio is owned by John Onat, a Turkish-born-and-raised entrepreneur who spent much of his career launching tech startups. After years of building platforms focused on connection, education, and growth, Onat felt a growing desire to create something grounded and personal, rooted in strength and community. He discovered JETSET as a client first and was drawn to not only the modern workout experience, but their strong franchise model and enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and experienced leadership team. Now residing in Needham with his family, Onat decided to become JETSET’s first Massachusetts franchisee and has plans to open two additional locations in the Boston area.

“I trust the JETSET model because I’ve sweated through it myself,” said Onat. “I wanted to build something people in my community could walk into, feel, and experience, and being the trailblazer for JETSET in Massachusetts allows me to apply my entrepreneurial experience in a new way.”

JETSET Pilates Wellesley offers personalized, high-end 50-minute classes on custom reformers, combining strength training, cardio, and Pilates-inspired movements set to DJ-curated music for transformative results. The studio’s modern approach adapts to all experience levels, appealing to both new and seasoned Pilates enthusiasts alike.

“John’s passion and first-hand knowledge of our model make him an ideal fit to spearhead JETSET’s expansion into Boston,” said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. “His entrepreneurial experience and business acumen will be instrumental in bringing the brand to Massachusetts, and we’re excited to support him and watch him grow as he builds momentum across the region.”

