16 Handles Drops New Summer Flavor Lineup

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK, NY – Just in time for National Ice Cream Month, 16 Handles is bringing the heat with a series of flavor launches and a sweet giveaway for National Ice Cream Day. The beloved national frozen dessert brand known for its bold flavor innovation is inviting guests to celebrate summer with three new limited-time offerings – and enjoy a free treat on Sunday, July 20 through the 16 Handles app.

The new seasonal flavors tap into classic summer vibes:

Froyo Heads Mystery Flavor Frozen Yogurt: Inspired by the iconic candy, each batch has a surprise fruity twist – no two swirls are the same! The flavor is available now through July 15.

Rocket Pop Italian Ice: Back just in time for the Fourth of July, this patriotic blend of cherry, lemon and blue raspberry is an icy explosion of flavor. Available for a limited time at select stores.

Vanilla Pineapple Ice Cream: A SpongeBob-inspired treat that captures the essence of a pineapple under the sea in creamy, tropical soft-serve ice cream. The treat launches July 15.

“Our summer lineup includes some of the most iconic and refreshing flavors out there, and we had a blast turning them into 16 Handles treats,” said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. “We’re excited to celebrate summer with our guests through these seasonal flavors and our National Ice Cream Day deal. We’ve been seeing record turnout at our stores this summer to try all our new flavors and toppings.”

On National Ice Cream Day, guests can download the 16 Handles app and visit a participating location Sunday, July 20 to claim their free treat (up to $5).

The summer product lineup is the latest in a long line of innovative, limited-time releases from 16 Handles, which has built a reputation for pushing flavor boundaries. Previous monthly drops have included unexpected favorites like French Fry, Squid Ink, Butter Beer and Dubai Chocolate, offered alongside year-round staples such as Classic Vanilla, Original Tart, and Made with Nutella.

With 16 rotating soft-serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, and frozen novelties like cakes, take-home pints and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough, 16 Handles continues to redefine what a frozen dessert experience can be.

