Betsy Scobbie of DreamMaker of Springfield Named Salesperson of the Year

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen remodeling franchise has awarded its 2025 Salesperson of the Year award to Betsy Scobbie, DreamMaker of Springfield.

The awards carry national recognition and were presented at DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen’s national Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno, Nevada.

A trained designer with a calm, confident presence, Betsy Scobbie leads by example and earns client trust through thoughtful listening and attention to detail. She tailors each design to meet client needs and consistently delivers an outstanding experience. Betsy has embraced Sandler Sales training and made it her own, focusing on connection over scripts. Her franchise owner calls her an “upbeat, committed member of the DreamMaker Team” who follows systems, contributes meaningfully in meetings, and always does a fantastic job.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

SOURCE DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

