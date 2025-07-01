MilkShake Factory Makes Indiana Debut with Grand Opening in Indianapolis on July 12

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // Indianapolis, IN – MilkShake Factory is bringing its signature sweet experience to Indiana for the first time. The brand’s first-ever Indiana location officially opens in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

To celebrate, the store will host a grand opening event from 12 PM to 4 PM featuring music, giveaways, and a special buy-one-get-one-free offer on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups.

Owned and operated by franchise partners Kindall Palmer and Alex Chandler, the new store brings a modern twist on a nostalgic dessert tradition to one of the Midwest’s fastest-growing cities.

“As dads with young families, we know how meaningful it is to have a place where people can gather, celebrate, and enjoy something special,” said Kindall Palmer. “MilkShake Factory offers that in spades, with a product that people genuinely love and a brand story that makes it even more rewarding.”

Chandler, who met Palmer in business school and spent years working in tech before entering the restaurant world, discovered MilkShake Factory on social media just weeks before a trip to Pittsburgh. “The moment I walked into the store, I was sold,” said Chandler. “From the throwback milk bottle racks to the clean, welcoming space and outstanding service, it felt like a fresh take on the classic soda fountain. And then you try the milkshake, and it’s truly the best you’ve ever had.”

The duo, both fathers to large families (Palmer has three children, Chandler has four), say that family orientation is at the core of their decision-making. “We’re focused on bringing MilkShake Factory to places where families are thriving,” said Chandler. “Indianapolis is one of the most attractive places to live in the country, and we’re excited to be part of that momentum.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolate treats. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences.

