Sergey Tishchenko of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Aiken Named Lead Carpenter of the Year

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has awarded Sergey Tishchenko of DreamMaker of Aiken, South Carolina with its 2025 Lead Carpenter of the Year Award, presented at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.

A native of Russia, Sergey came to the U.S. over 20 years ago, bringing with him deep remodeling expertise developed over a decade of running his own company. Now an integral part of the DreamMaker Aiken team, Sergey is known for both his exceptional craftsmanship and his deep compassion for clients.

Sergey leads by example—earning the respect of fellow carpenters, who frequently seek his guidance. His commitment to DreamMaker’s values was demonstrated during a project for an elderly client. When the homeowner’s husband—ill and unable to walk—struggled to enter the house, Sergey gently carried him inside. The moment so moved the family that they highlighted it in their GuildQuality review.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees from across the country to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

