SYNERGY HomeCare Announces Newest Location in Detroit’s Suburbs

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest franchise located in the Detroit metropolitan area, SYNERGY HomeCare in Waterford.

The company is led by Bill and Danielle Adams, a husband-and-wife team with a strong background in franchise operations and a shared commitment to providing compassionate care.

Headquartered at 4345 Meigs Ave, Unit 103, in Waterford, the company will assist residents in Waterford, Clarkston, Oxford, Lake Orion, Independence Township, Auburn Hills, Pontiac, Lake Angelus, Oakland Township, Davison, Holly, and Grand Blanc with a wide range of non-medical in-home care services, including companion care, personal care, and respite care.

Bill and Danielle saw a growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

As a Western Michigan University alum, Bill brings extensive experience in regional operations and franchise growth, having successfully led teams for major brands like Jimmy John’s, Dunkin, Qdoba, and Pedal Pub. With Danielle by his side, the Adams decided to shift their efforts towards providing their community with resources that would give families the chance to spend more meaningful time together.

“Caregiving is more than a service; it’s a relationship built on trust, compassion, and presence,” said Bill. “Our agency exists to help families preserve ‘family time’ while ensuring loved ones age with dignity and comfort in a place they love.”

Waterford is a community where many residents wish to remain as they age. With over 20% of residents aged 60 and older in this area, many members of this population need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping, or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

“We know how important it is to find someone you trust – someone who will show up with a warm smile, a kind heart, and a helping hand,” said Danielle. “At SYNERGY HomeCare in Waterford, that is exactly what we promise to deliver.”

SYNERGY HomeCare in Waterford is currently looking to add to its team of diverse caregivers. While licensed Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) are ideal candidates, Bill and Danielle will provide training and certification to anyone looking to enter the field of caregiving. Caring, compassionate professionals with a reverence for older adults are invited to apply by visiting their website or calling (248) 757-5511.

SYNERGY HomeCare offers competitive hourly rates in addition to flexible shifts perfect for both college students or recent graduates as well as people who are retired and looking to stay active.

