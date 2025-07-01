Toastique Expands in Chino Hills, Ca With a Grand Opening on July 26

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHINO HILLS, CA - Toastique will debut in Chino Hills, CA, on Saturday, July 26. Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will reward the first 100 guests in line with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, granted with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via their Toastique loyalty account.

Toastique’s Chino Hills location will be led by first-time franchisees and husband-and-wife duo Rabih and Salma Raydan, who share a passion for wellness, entrepreneurship, and community. After firming the deal with Toastique, the Raydans visited the Balboa Island location with their children to experience it firsthand—and were thrilled to find that it exceeded their expectations. From high-quality ingredients to vibrant, nutrient-rich menu items, Toastique stood out as the perfect fit for Chino Hills—a community they felt was ready for a fresh, health-forward dining experience.

“Eating healthy has always been a priority for my family, and we felt there was a need for more fresh, wholesome options in Chino Hills,” said Rabih Raydan, co-owner and franchisee of Toastique Chino Hills. “Starting a franchise and building something of our own has been a longtime dream. Now, we’re excited to serve menu items we truly believe in—and are proud to share with our neighbors.”

Highlights of the menu include the PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle and mint on walnut raisin toast), Spicy Crab Toast (lump crab, melted swiss and fontina, sriracha aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce, jalapeno, microgreens, and a lemon twist on rustico toast, and Tuscan Tuna Toast (tuna dressed with sundried tomatoes, capers, scallions, herb vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, kalamata olives, tomato, bibb lettuce, and lemon on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls, including the popular Mango Tango Bowl (blend of mango, pineapple, lime, agave, and coconut water topped with pineapple, strawberry, coconut, dried mango, lime wedge, granola, and a drizzle of honey). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the GingerBerry Smoothie (pitaya, mango, strawberry, lime juice, ginger, agave, and coconut water). Toastique offers a variety of coffee options such as a Nitro Cold Brew, Macchiato, and Iced Collagen Lattes. The brand is also known for its cold-pressed juices, made on-site each morning with fresh ingredients and nutrients, with no added sugars or preservatives; popular juices include the Recharge Cold-Pressed Juice (beet, carrot, apple, orange, and ginger) and Metabolize Pressed Juice (cucumber, jalapeno, pineapple, apple, and mint).

“As a mother and someone who’s always been passionate about mindful eating, I was drawn to Toastique’s commitment to quality and transparency,” said Salma Raydan, co-owner and franchisee of Toastique Chino Hills. “It’s not just about offering healthy food—it’s about making wellness accessible and enjoyable for the whole family. We wanted to create a space where people can feel good about what they’re eating, whether they’re grabbing breakfast on the go or enjoying a weekend outing with their kids. Toastique allows us to bring that vision to life in a way that truly serves our community.”

SOURCE Toastique

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.