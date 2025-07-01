Togo’s Fan-favorite Pretzelrami Sandwich Returns — Bigger, Meltier & Better Than Ever

July 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // CAMPBELL, Calif – TOGO'S Sandwiches is welcoming back a beloved menu item: the #71 Pretzelrami. Beginning June 30, fans can once again get their hands on this crave-worthy classic — new and improved, and better than ever.

The returning #71 Pretzelrami is made to order and served hot and melty on a soft, upgraded pretzel roll that’s bigger than before! Stacked with a quarter pound of TOGO’S world-famous pastrami, sliced in-house daily, plus melty Provolone cheese, tangy yellow mustard, and crispy dill pickles, the Pretzelrami is pure pastrami perfection.

“When our guests ask, we listen – but we also continue to raise the bar,” said Glenn Lunde, CEO of TOGO’s Eateries. “Our guests wanted an even larger and more flavorful pretzel roll so we increased the size by 25% and dialed up the pretzel flavor while keeping the soft texture that makes it the perfect complement to our bold and savory pastrami. It’s a true fan favorite made even better.”

For over 50 years, TOGO’S has upheld its dedication to serving big, meaty, and delicious sandwiches, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients. TOGO’S remains committed to hand-mashed Hass avocados, hand-sliced meats, fresh artisan breads, an unwavering dedication to quality, and outstanding customer service.

