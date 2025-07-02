Barrio Burrito Bar Opens New Location in Columbus, Ohio

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // Columbus, OH – Barrio Burrito Bar has officially opened its doors in Columbus, Ohio.

The Columbus restaurant is operated by Master Franchisees Tushar, Yogesh, Purvi and Kingel Patel. This opening is the first of several locations the group plans to establish as they introduce Barrio Burrito Bar to more communities in the region.

Grand Opening Celebration – Wednesday, July 2nd

To celebrate this exciting launch, Barrio Burrito Bar Columbus will be hosting a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025, featuring an all-day promotion:

Regular Burritos for just $5.99!

This one-day-only offer is available in-store only at the Morse Road location. Taxes extra. Offer valid while supplies last, so be sure to arrive hungry and early.

