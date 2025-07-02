Döner Haus Opens First Franchise in Queens NY

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK — Döner Haus opening of its franchise location in Bayside, Queens NY in June 2025. After launching in New York City’s East Village neighborhood in 2023, Döner Haus opened a second location in Astoria, Queens in 2024.

"We’ve introduced something completely new to the neighborhood. Bayside didn’t have anything like our German-style Döner Kebabs before. We’re offering a Zabiha halal option in a market that really values it,” says Döner Haus Franchise Director Eddie Fahmy. “The store has created jobs locally and brought energy to the surrounding area. It’s become a destination and that benefits everyone nearby."

Döner Kebabs were introduced in Berlin in the 1970s by Turkish immigrants and became a popular street food there but when German-born Döner Haus founder and CEO Nikolaus von Solodkoff moved to the US, he couldn’t find an authentic döner. He started Döner Haus with the mission to do one thing and do it right: serve authentic German-style Döner Kebabs made with 100% filler-free organic halal beef or chicken that’s cooked on a vertical rotisserie and served with lettuce, tomato, onions, red cabbage and creamy garlic sauce in crispy toasted pide bread, a wrap or a box with salad and fries for a gluten-free option.

"Authentic German-style Döner Kebabs were almost unheard of in the U.S,” says Fahmy. “We invested in custom-made equipment, high-quality ingredients such as filler-free Halal meat and our signature pide bread, and we held multiple tastings with the German Consulate and German Embassy to guarantee complete authenticity."

SOURCE Döner Haus

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.