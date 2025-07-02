DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Ogden, Utah Wins 2025 Enhancing Lives Improving Homes Award

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen remodeling franchise has awarded its 2025 Enhancing Lives Improving Homes Award to DreamMaker of Ogden, Utah.

The awards were presented at DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen’s national Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno, Nevada.

The DreamMaker of Ogden team—led by Nate and Emily Coombs and Kevin and Amber Hansen—earned this award for consistently delivering an exceptional client experience. Communication was a standout theme in client feedback: “We did not encounter any problems as the communication was so frequent we knew what to expect.”

Beyond communication, clients praised the team’s craftsmanship and dedication to quality. One homeowner shared: “The new design blended with our older home in a way that enhanced the overall look. They were meticulous with every tiny detail performed to perfection. Incredible workmanship and pride in their quality and design.”

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees from across the country to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes.

