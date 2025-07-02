Rolling Suds Names Tom Gissler as Chief Executive Officer

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // Philadelphia, Pa. – Rolling Suds has appointed Tom Gissler as its new Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO Aaron Harper now assumes the role of chairman of the board.

“Launching our franchise opportunity has been the most rewarding challenge of my professional career, and I’m proud of the milestones we’ve achieved in just a few years,” said Aaron Harper, former CEO of Rolling Suds and Current Chairman of the Board. “Tom Gissler is the kind of leader who will take Rolling Suds to new levels without losing its foundation.”

About Tom Gissler:

Gissler has more than 20 years of experience in the franchise and independent restoration industries. He has worked with service franchises such as ServePro, PuroClean, and Restoration1.

Gissler has experience on both sides of the franchise system, becoming the National Franchisee of the Year in 2007 for ServePro. He can utilize his experience to prioritize both sides of the franchise and understand the priorities of both sides.

He brings deep expertise in scaling operations while building systems designed to support franchisees – not just the brand.

Gissler plans to lead the company from the front. He aims to solidify Rolling Suds’ position as a sales and marketing company that specializes in power washing. His focus is on growing the brand’s national accounts and integrating efficiencies that maximize profit at every level of the organization.

He sees himself as a coach, committed to digging in and ensuring everyone is in the right role and moving in the right direction. His leadership style prioritizes listening, mentoring, and recruiting the right people and resources.

“Rolling Suds is a great concept with a talented network of franchisees and excellent staff – Aaron has laid a solid foundation that will launch us into a successful future,” said Tom Gissler, CEO of Rolling Suds. “Having a trusting relationship with your franchisees is part of the recipe for success. As I step into this role, I plan to build off what Aaron has created, continuing to foster a supportive system that breeds longevity and profitability.”

SOURCE Rolling Suds

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.