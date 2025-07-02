Smokey Mo’s BBQ Welcomes Ryan Eardley as VP of Finance

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // CEDAR PARK, Texas – Smokey Mo’s BBQ proudly announces the addition of Ryan Eardley as its new Vice President of Finance. With over a decade of financial leadership across a variety of industries, Eardley brings deep expertise and a forward-thinking approach.

Eardley has held senior finance roles at several brands, including almost 10 years at Freebirds World Burrito. His strategic mindset and passion for sustainable growth make him a strong addition to the Smokey Mo’s leadership team.

“I’m thrilled to join the Smokey Mo’s team during such a pivotal time for the brand,” said Eardley. “The brand’s commitment to warm hospitality, bold flavors, and neighborhood charm aligns with my passion for promoting meaningful guest experiences and supporting franchisees as they bring Smokey Mo’s to more communities.”

As VP of Finance, Eardley will focus on guiding the financial strategy of Smokey Mo’s. His insights will help ensure the brand remains financially strong while growing in a way that honors its deep-rooted community values.

“We’re honored to welcome Ryan to the Smokey Mo’s team and are eager to leverage his expertise to support our brand goals,” said Craig Haley, President of Smokey Mo’s. “His experience and financial acumen are exactly what we need as we look to the future. Ryan’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us scale responsibly and continue delivering the authentic Texas BBQ experience our guests love.”

SOURCE Smokey Mo's BBQ

###

