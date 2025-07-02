SYNERGY HomeCare Expands Its Presence in the Research Triangle

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest franchise located in the Research Triangle, SYNERGY HomeCare in Brier Creek.

The company is owned by Melanie Warnes, a seasoned entrepreneur and compliance professional with a proven track record in e-commerce, healthcare, and real estate. She is joined by her husband, Albert Melin, who will serve as the Agency Director.

The company assists residents of Durham and Wake Counties with a wide variety of non-medical in-home care options, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

Melanie and Albert saw a growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Melanie holds a degree in Clinical Psychology from the College of William and Mary and earned her master’s in the same field from George Mason University. Over the years, she has built a diverse career spanning real estate investing, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Her husband, Albert, earned his bachelor’s degree from Iona College and a doctorate from New York Chiropractic College. He practiced as a chiropractor for 17 years before retiring and exploring his passion for helping others alongside Melanie.

“My husband and I started this business because we’ve seen firsthand how hard it is to recover at home without support,” said Melanie. “We’ve helped family members through illness and surgery, and we also have aging parents who will soon need care. We want to be the trusted team that families in our community can rely on, just like we would want for our own loved ones.”

The Research Triangle is home to many retirees, individuals living with chronic illnesses, and top-tier hospitals such as Duke University Hospital, UNC Health, and WakeMed. Many members of this population need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping, or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

“At SYNERGY HomeCare in Brier Creek, we provide more than just care; we provide peace of mind, dignity, and a better quality of life for your loved ones,” said Albert. “We understand how trusting others in your home can be scary and overwhelming. Our mission is to simplify that process and reassure families as much as possible.”

