The CENTURY 21 Brand Expands in Northeastern North Carolina With Latest Affiliation of Ahoskie Brokerage

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // AHOSKIE, N.C. – Century 21 Real Estate LLC is increasing its brand’s presence in northeastern North Carolina with the affiliation of Carolina Land and Home Realty in Ahoskie.

The full-service brokerage was bought by current broker/owner and Tar Heel state native Clay Revelle in 2021. Revelle spent his childhood growing up on his family’s farm in Northampton County before attending North Carolina State University and earning a degree in agricultural business management. After graduation, Revelle obtained his real estate license in 2010, where he put his background in agriculture to use, facilitating farm and land sales, as well as traditional residential and commercial transactions. In 2021, he officially purchased the brokerage where he started his real estate journey, and now, he’s bringing that same brokerage into the future by affiliating with the CENTURY 21® brand.

Revelle is joined in the business by his wife, Rachel, and several other knowledgeable North Carolina real estate professionals. Together, they’re able to serve residents along Route I-95 throughout Hertford, Gates, Northampton, and Bertie counties with the many unique real estate needs specific to the area.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Land and Home Realty, Revelle and his independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21 brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning, and coaching.

“We believe that marketing is a vital part of our success, and the marketing tools that the CENTURY 21 brand offers are unparalleled,” said Revelle. “Even beyond the brand’s marketing prowess, we know this affiliation will allow us to tap into many state of the art tools that will better position us to pursue future business opportunities.”

Many of the communities that Revelle and his independent agents serve are close-knit, rural towns. In these areas, the ability to be well-rounded and handle every part of the transaction process in-house is incredibly valuable. For that reason, Revelle’s company has earned a reputation for being a reliable provider in an area of the state that has many niche real estate demands, including historic homes, waterfront properties, farms, hunting land, and more.

“Many of us grew up in northeastern North Carolina – we understand the land, the people, and the culture,” said Revelle. “We’re in a unique position where we’re able to do it all, by understanding the complexities of our community. The CENTURY 21® brand name will help elevate our position even further, allowing us to continue to provide our homegrown service, while offering us enhanced tools to streamline our efforts.”

Situated in Hertford County, CENTURY 21 Land and Home Realty is surrounded by numerous rural communities defined by their small-town lifestyles. Ahoskie proper is home to a historic downtown district, full of mom and pop shops and craftsman-styled homes from the early 1900s. Outdoor enthusiasts can also take advantage of the many low-tide inlets that line North Carolina’s quiet Inner Banks.

“Northeastern North Carolina differs greatly from the hustle and bustle of Charlotte and Raleigh, and from the non-stop influx of tourists in the Outer Banks,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “To have a reliable representative of the CENTURY 21 brand in this unique market is incredibly valuable. Clay fits that role perfectly – offering a blend of homegrown knowledge and up-to-date real estate insight to make sure the area’s residents receive the best service possible. We can’t wait to help Clay continue to elevate his brokerage and seek new business opportunities throughout the Tar Heel state.”

SOURCE CENTURY 21

###

