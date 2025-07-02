Wellness Just Got Local: Spavia San Ramon Brings Affordable Luxury to the Bay Area

July 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN RAMON, Calif. – Spavia is redefining the neighborhood day spa experience. Extending its mission for bettering people’s lives through spa treatments, the brand is proud to announce its new spa location in San Ramon.

Spavia San Ramon is nestled in the heart of Crow Canyon Commons. The new day spa is thrilled to have a presence in the community and empower individuals to relax, recenter, and renew close to home. Guests can enjoy massages, facials, body wraps, waxing, lash and brow extensions, and more– plus luxurious spa robes and sandals, a tranquil retreat area, warm aromatherapy neck pillows, inspirational readings, exotic teas, and the ability to customize every aspect of any treatment, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Spavia San Ramon is owned and operated by local husband-and-wife team Kristy and Booker Lucas, who opened their first Spavia in Pleasant Hill in 2018 and share a passion for wellness and a commitment to creating a luxurious, accessible spa experience. Kristy brings over 20 years of marketing and brand strategy experience and is also a licensed esthetician with a background in top Bay Area spas. Booker is a seasoned CPG leader in the health and wellness industry.

"Our success is deeply rooted in the strong relationships we’ve built with our community and our passion to serve others," said Kristy. "We believe that a business thrives when it genuinely cares for its people, both employees and guests. We value how Spavia provides their guests access to spa services without breaking the bank, and we are confident that the San Ramon location will continue to do so.”

“We’re excited to see Kristy and Booker expand their footprint with this new location," said CEO and Co-Founder Marty Langenderfer. "Their team’s dedication to cultivating a nurturing environment and providing exceptional care to their guests has set a high standard within the Spavia family. It’s inspiring to witness the positive energy and shared vision that unites our owners, team members, and the communities we serve."

Inviting everyone to relax, recenter, and renew, Spavia is committed to providing an exceptional guest experience by building teams with seasoned massage therapists and estheticians. Open seven days a week, Spavia allows for a relaxing atmosphere and resort inspired amenities whenever guests need it most.

Additionally, each Spavia location includes a spa boutique, which provides a wide range of retail offerings, purchasable by guests to extend their self-care routines at home or for gifting occasions. Retail categories include premium skincare products, recovery tools, candles, jewelry, and more.

