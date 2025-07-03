Cousins Maine Lobster Debuts Winston-Salem Truck

July 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Cousins Maine Lobster (CML) launch of a new food truck in the Piedmont Triad metropolitan region. The husband-and-wife duo Savas and Victoria Alkoc, who have been operators with Cousins Maine Lobster for nearly nine years, are adding a new truck. The truck will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and their delicious seasonal pink lemonade whoopie pies.

The Alkocs are experienced multi-unit operators, launching their first truck back in 2017. Currently, they operate food trucks across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware, and a brick-and-mortar location in Asbury Park, New Jersey. In April, the Alkocs took ownership of the Raleigh market and committed to additional growth across North Carolina, starting with the new truck in the Piedmont Triad region.

“After nearly a decade with Cousins Maine Lobster, growing into North Carolina is a business milestone moment for us,” said Savas Alkoc. “Being able to launch our first truck in this region is just the beginning, and we look forward to bringing our signature lobster rolls and a customer-first experience to even more communities throughout North Carolina.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is set to make its official debut on Thursday, July 3, with a grand opening event at Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., inviting guests to join them as they celebrate the arrival in the market.

“Savas and Victoria are top-tier franchisees who have shown exceptional leadership and dedication since joining Cousins Maine Lobster back in 2017,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’re confident their newest truck in Winston-Salem will have the same energy and success they’ve seen and we look forward to supporting them.”

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.