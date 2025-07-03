Cruise Planners Franchise Owner Ariel Chavez Honored with Franchise Business Review Rock Star Award

July 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // CORAL SPRINGS, FLA, — Cruise Planners is pleased to announce that Ariel Chavez, a dedicated franchise owner, has been honored with the Franchise Business Review (FBR) Franchisee Rock Star Award in the Giving Back category. This prestigious award recognizes Chavez for his remarkable commitment to community service, leadership, and his ability to leverage entrepreneurship as a force for positive change.

Ariel Chavez exemplifies what it means to lead with heart. As a Cruise Planners franchise owner, he gives back through active leadership roles on the boards of Prism United and a foster care support nonprofit, fighting for LGBTQ+ youth and children in need. His business success has been a vehicle for deeper community engagement, allowing him to support causes he cares about while building meaningful client connections.

The FBR Franchisee Rock Star Award recognizes franchise owners across North America who exemplify excellence and inspire others within their franchise communities. Ariel’s selection highlights his ability to combine entrepreneurial success with meaningful impact. After transitioning from a career in engineering, Ariel made a leap to pursue his love for travel.

Ariel has built a thriving Cruise Planners franchise that empowers him to give back in meaningful ways. His innovative approach and commitment have allowed him to provide exceptional service to his clients and community, reflecting his success.

The FBR Rock Star Awards highlight top-performing franchisees across North America who have excelled in leadership, business acumen, and community involvement. Recipients of this award are selected based on nominations from franchise brands, with winners chosen by FBR’s editorial team. Cruise Planners' agents have been continuously recognized by Franchise Business Review. Last year Kyle Nichols was awarded the Franchise Rock Star Award in the Millennial category. This year, Ariel Chavez joins the ranks for his outstanding leadership and community service.

"Ariel leads with empathy and integrity," said Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners. "He demonstrates how franchise ownership can be a platform not only for business success, but also for making a lasting difference in the lives of others, and we are thrilled that he is being honored with this award."

Ariel’s recognition from Franchise Business Review reinforces his role as a leader and role model within the Cruise Planners network. His journey is a powerful example of how franchise ownership can be both professionally fulfilling and personally meaningful.

