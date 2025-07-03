Ivy Kids Early Learning Center Awarded Prestigious Franchise Customer Experience Certification

July 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // Delafield, WI, – The Franchise Customer Experience Institute is proud to announce that Ivy Kids Early Learning Center has been awarded the 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Certification. This recognition is a testament to Ivy Kids Early Learning Center’s commitment to excellence in franchising, focusing on both franchisee and consumer experiences.

The Franchise Customer Experience Certification is awarded to franchise brands with validated practices that drive higher franchisee profitability. Ivy Kids Early Learning Center completed a comprehensive evaluation, which included an independent review of 32 key practices, interviews with franchisees and consumers, and analysis of third-party data.

Franchisee and Consumer Focus

The rigorous assessment by the Franchise Customer Experience Institute highlights Ivy Kids Early Learning Center’s focus on creating value for both franchisees and consumers. The certification validates the brand’s effective practices and commitment to ongoing improvement and best in class unit economics.

“At Ivy Kids, we’ve always prioritized a nurturing, family-first environment—this certification validates our commitment to ensuring franchisees deliver exceptional customer experiences at every touchpoint.”, said Amyn Bandali, Founder and CEO, Ivy Kids Early Learning Center.

Access to Exclusive Resources

This certification not only acknowledges Ivy Kids Early Learning Center’s dedication to its franchisees and guests but also grants access to a wealth of resources from the Franchise Customer Experience Institute. These resources, including hundreds of tools and research materials, are designed for further improvement in the guest experience and franchisee profitability.

SOURCE Ivy Kids Early Learning Center

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.