Penn Station East Coast Subs Celebrates National French Fry Day with Free Fry “Fryday” Weekend Offer

Fresh-Cut, Award-Winning Fries Take the Spotlight July 11-13

July 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI, OHIO - Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order subs and fresh-cut fries, is celebrating National French Fry Day on Friday, July 11, the right way—with a weekend of free fries!

Penn Station East Coast Subs Offer:

Customers who purchase a small Penn Station sub or larger can enjoy a free small fresh-cut fry from Friday, July 11 through Sunday July 13.

Penn Station’s award-winning fries, hand-cut fresh daily and never frozen, are a fan favorite and a cornerstone of the brand’s made-to-order menu. Lightly salted and perfectly golden, they’re the ultimate compliment to Penn Station’s craveable hot and cold subs.

“There’s no better way to celebrate National French Fry Day than with our signature fresh-cut fries,” said Lance Vaught, President of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “Every batch of fresh-cut fries is made in-house by hand from whole, fresh potatoes. They’ve been a customer favorite for decades thanks to the deep potato flavor, crave-worthy texture, and that unmistakable homemade quality.”

This year’s National “Fryday” comes during Penn Station’s 40th anniversary celebration, which includes the recent launch of Penn Station Rewards, a new loyalty app designed to enhance the guest experience with points-based perks, exclusive deals, and limited-time offers.

To join the rewards program and get the most out of every visit, customers can sign up via the Penn Station app or at Penn-Station.com.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating its 40th year serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 320 locations across the country, Penn Station is considered among the nation’s fastest growing franchise systems.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

