Pure Barre Invites Members to "ACE” Their Summer Fitness Goals with the “Pure ACED Challenge”

July 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Pure Barre® has stated its annual Pure ACED Challenge. This popular challenge, which saw 40,000 participants join last year, is a fun opportunity to build strength and confidence while achieving your summer fitness goals.

This summer’s Pure ACED Challenge is taking place throughout July at participating studio locations. To ACE the challenge, members must complete 10 classes over 31 days during July, with the goal of trying all four workout formats offered at Pure Barre, including Pure Barre Align™, Pure Barre Classic™, Pure Barre Empower™, and Pure Barre Define™. Challengers can join the Pure ACED Challenge and track their completed classes in the Pure Barre App.*

“Although summer can be a busy season, it is a great time to refocus on wellness. The Pure ACED Challenge is the perfect way to help members, both new and returning, stay motivated, build consistency, and make meaningful progress toward their fitness goals in addition to the full summer calendar,” said Michelle Ditto, Pure Barre VP of Training & Technique. “Pure Barre’s four signature class formats are each designed to support specific fitness goals, offering a comprehensive and balanced workout routine. The challenge invites members to engage with every format, promoting strength, endurance, and flexibility to help them feel their best throughout the season.”

*Complete 10 classes in 31 days (July 1 - July 31), and challenge yourself to experience all four class formats. Terms and Conditions apply. Contact your local studio to officially sign up, and track your progress in the app. No prizes or compensation will be provided. Participation is voluntary and at your own risk. Void where prohibited, participating U.S. studios only.

