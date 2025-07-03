Weed Man Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer Laura Baker

July 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // Orono, ON — Weed Man today announced the appointment of Laura Baker as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“We are thrilled to welcome Laura to our executive team,” says Weed Man CEO Jennifer Lemcke. “Laura’s impressive background as a results-oriented leader in marketing brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Weed Man brand. She is an excellent addition to our team as we continue to drive growth and build momentum toward our vision of being a billion-dollar company.”

In her previous role as the CMO of Home Hardware Stores Limited, Baker displayed a strong track record of understanding customers and stakeholders to drive sustainable revenue growth. Laura’s focus on brand loyalty and driving traffic to the locally owned stores was pivotal in driving the Scene+ partnership and revitalizing the BeautiTone paint private brand. Before joining Home Hardware, Laura was the Head of Marketing for Edward Jones Canada, the Sr. Vice President of Marketing at Sleep Country Canada, and led Digital Marketing at Tim Hortons.

About her new role with Weed Man, Baker said, “I am thrilled to join the Weed Man team. The brand is a leader in the market and I look forward to continuing to support homeowners with their lawn care needs.”

Within the past year, Weed Man has also appointed several Weed Man veterans into strategic leadership roles in the corporate team, including:

Steve Russell as a Franchise Business Coach. Russell has been a member of the Weed Man network since 2000, serving as both a franchisee and sub franchisor. He now offers his support and expertise to franchise owners throughout the system as a dedicated business consultant.

Phil Fogarty as a Franchise Business Coach and Head of Franchise Development. Like Russell, Fogarty joined Weed Man in 2000 as a franchisee and sub franchisor. In addition to serving franchise owners as a dedicated business consultant, Fogarty spearheads the brand’s franchise development efforts, supporting prospective franchise owners. As a founding member of Project Evergreen and GreenCare for Troops, he is also a passionate, long-time advocate for the green industry.

Brandon Sheppard as Head of Government Affairs and New Business Development. Sheppard has been involved with Weed Man as a franchise owner and sub franchisor since 2004. Sheppard owns and operates Weed Man franchises in Virginia, Maryland, Alabama, and Washington, D.C. He also serves on the Board of Directors at the National Association of Landscape Professionals. As the Head of Government Affairs, Sheppard spearheads efforts to identify, respond to, and pre-empt any regulatory and legislative developments that impact our industry in the US and Canada.

