Wetzel’s Pretzels Twists into Oxnard’s The Collection at RiverPark

July 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // OXNARD, CA. – Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery in Oxnard, inside the lifestyle center, The Collection at RiverPark. Wetzel’s is bringing its signature twisty treats to the westside of Los Angeles.

Located at Oxnard’s premier outdoor shopping and entertainment center, renowned for its premier dining and retail offerings, the new Wetzel’s Pretzels will add even more flavor with its craveable snacks and refreshing line of signature drinks. This new location is the result of the brand’s expansion into high-traffic environments, bringing the Oxnard community a perfect indulgence as they shop throughout the mall. Paige, Peyton, Debbie and Brad Geyser, veteran Wetzel’s franchisees, will own and operate the bakery at The Collection at RiverPark – their third location with the brand.

“Opening our third location and first mall bakery at The Collection at RiverPark is a pivotal milestone for me and my sister. Wetzel’s has been part of our journey since we were teenagers, and being able to continue growing with the brand is extremely special,” said Peyton Geyser. “We’re proud to represent the next generation of franchise owners who are passionate about both the product and the guest experience. We can’t wait to treat our community with all that Wetzel’s Pretzels has to offer.”

As Southern California natives, the Geyser sisters began their journey with Wetzel’s Pretzels as teenagers, working at the Ontario Mills location. Their passion for the brand grew over the years—Paige served as a corporate store general manager, while Peyton was a key member of the marketing team for four years. Their franchising journey began after Paige worked at a Wetzel’s food truck at the 2022 Rose Bowl Parade and witnessed firsthand the strong admiration SoCal has for the brand. In early 2023, the sisters and their parents launched their first food truck in Orange County. Building on that success, they opened a second location inside Walmart in Foothill Ranch. Now, they’re expanding once again with The Collection at RiverPark, which will be their first traditional mall location. Guests can expect a highly efficient, customer-first experience at this exciting new store.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our brand’s presence in California and have Peyton and Paige alongside as we bring out handheld happiness to Oxnard,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “Expanding into The Collection at RiverPark highlights the resilience and vibrancy of our brand. We’re confident this location will be a hit for mallgoers looking for a fresh, fast, and fun snack experience.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following in communities across North America through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.

SOURCE Wetzel’s Pretzels

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.