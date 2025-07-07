Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita & Antelope Valley Office

July 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // VALENCIA, Calif.,-- Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia. The franchise is owned and operated by Kevin Hayden, Senior Living Advisor/Owner, who will provide support to families in North Los Angeles County, including Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale, Stevenson Ranch, Castaic, Acton, Agua Dulce, Gorman, and Lake Los Angeles as they evaluate in-home care, independent living, assisted-living, and memory-care options.

“Every family deserves clear, compassionate guidance when a loved one’s care needs change,” said Hayden. “By bringing Assisted Living Locators’ to the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley, I’m committed to helping seniors find safe, quality solutions that honor both their dignity and their budgets.”

Hayden is a disabled combat veteran who served eight years in the U.S. military. After completing his service, he focused his career on helping families navigate the often-complex medical and senior-care landscape. Drawing on his firsthand experience advocating for loved ones, he now serves as the local expert in senior-living placement. Hayden’s service is dedicated to removing stress from the decision-making process and matching each senior with the best facility or in-home care solution for their unique needs.

Assisted Living Locators of Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley offers:

Comprehensive assessments that consider medical, financial, and lifestyle needs

Curated tours of vetted senior-living communities and in-home care providers

Cost and benefit comparisons, including veterans’ and long-term-care insurance resources

24/7 availability for urgent placement requests

Ongoing follow-up to ensure a smooth transition and continued satisfaction

