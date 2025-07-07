Assisted Living Locators Opens West Cleveland Office to Guide Families Through Senior Care Decisions

July 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // NORTH OLMSTED, OH – Assisted Living Locators announced today the opening of its West Cleveland location, providing expert, no-cost guidance to families exploring senior living and in-home care solutions. The new office is owned and operated by Jake Schoch, Senior Living Advisor/Owner. The new location will serve the west side of Cleveland, covering a broad region that extends as far west as Vermilion and as far south as Brunswick, including Westlake, Avon, Strongsville, and Lakewood communities.

“Helping families navigate life’s later-life transitions with dignity, honesty, and compassion is my calling,” said Schoch. “By partnering with Assisted Living Locators, I can turn more than a decade of consultative, solution-driven experience into a local resource that empowers seniors to make informed choices and age with comfort and joy.”

A lifelong Clevelander committed to community service, Schoch has held key consultative sales roles with organizations focusing on client-centered problem-solving in sectors that include healthcare. His reputation for empathy, attention to detail, and tireless work ethic now anchors his mission to support seniors and their families throughout the often-complex senior living placement process.

Assisted Living Locators of West Cleveland offers:

Personalized senior care assessments for cleanliness, accessibility, and quality of care

Guided tours and placement support for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care

Financial guidance to help families understand elder-care costs and available resources

Emergency placement assistance for urgent care needs

Ongoing support from the initial consultation through post-placement follow-up

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.