DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of East Georgia Wins Residential Bath Dream Award

July 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of East Georgia has been recognized with the 2025 Dream Award for a Residential Bath Remodel at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.

The award-winning project began when a leaking shower revealed severe rot in the bathroom’s floor joists—leaving the shower pan nearly falling into the crawlspace. With the space unusable for months, the homeowners seized the opportunity to reimagine their primary bathroom. The DreamMaker team delivered a beautiful transformation, earning high praise from the homeowners, who called the experience “easier than expected, above professional” and “by far the easiest project [they] have dealt with.”

“We are honored to receive this award! This client was so fun to work with, and the transformation was stunning! We are so blessed to have such a talented team,” said Eric Anderson, President / General Manager of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of East Georgia.

DreamMaker franchise owners and team members adhere to a Code of Values that promotes honesty, integrity, and a customer-first approach to design and remodeling.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees from across the country to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care — while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

SOURCE DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

###

