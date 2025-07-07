DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen Named 2025 Franchise Rock Star

July 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen has been nationally recognized as a 2025 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review. Selected from hundreds of nominations, the award honors franchisees who demonstrate exceptional leadership, business success, and community impact.

“There are so many inspiring stories of franchise owners achieving success and giving back,” said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. “We’re thrilled to honor these exceptional franchisees.”

DreamMaker is a distinctive, full-service interior remodeling franchise dedicated to superior craftsmanship and ethical excellence. The company requires all franchise owners and their employees to adhere to its “Code of Values,” which emphasizes customer-first designs and remodeling efforts. “Our Code is not just something that hangs on the wall; it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles,” says Doug Dwyer, President and CSO.

